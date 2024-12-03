S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP COMMITS TO ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP WITH PTSD FOUNDATION OF AMERICA TO SUPPORT VETERANS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a leader in multifamily real estate development, is proud to announce its annual partnership with the PTSD Foundation of America/ Camp Hope , a transformative program dedicated to providing healing and support for Veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).This commitment reflects SCDC's mission to foster positive community change and contribute to meaningful causes.Located in Houston, Texas, Camp Hope is a six-to-nine-month interim housing program designed to support Veterans grappling with combat trauma. Since its establishment in 2012, Camp Hope has served as a haven where Veterans and their families can find healing through a whole-person approach. This includes peer-to-peer mentoring, professional counseling, spiritual care, and community engagement, all at no cost to participants.Camp Hope exemplifies unwavering dedication to empowering Veterans and their families through its impactful programs and support. With over 3,977 Veterans attending warrior groups and 8,353 one-on-one sessions in 2022 alone, Camp Hope provides a transformative environment for growth and recovery. Residents benefit from group sessions, individual mentorship, and therapeutic activities like fishing, camping, and community events. The program also offers vital support for families, recognizing the profound impact PTSD has on loved ones.Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership:"At SCDC, we believe that building communities goes beyond housing; it’s about supporting the people who live in them. PTSD Foundation of America/Camp Hope’s mission to heal the invisible wounds of war aligns with our vision of creating a lasting positive impact. We are honored to stand alongside Camp Hope in their mission to restore hope and dignity to our nation’s heroes."Sharing her thoughts on the partnership, Marilyn Kinyo, Director of Marketing and Communications at PTSD Foundation of America, stated: "We are deeply grateful for SCDC’s unwavering support. Their commitment will help us continue to provide a safe space for Veterans to heal and reclaim their lives. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country."Through this annual sponsorship, SCDC aims to bolster the PTSD Foundation of America/Camp Hope’s groundbreaking efforts to empower America’s warriors and their families. This initiative underscores SCDC’s dedication to addressing critical societal needs beyond real estate development, investing in solutions that uplift individuals and strengthen communities. The partnership between SCDC and PTSD Foundation of America exemplifies how organizations can come together to create meaningful change. SCDC’s financial contributions will directly support the Foundation’s innovative programs, including clinical services, housing, and national outreach efforts. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to addressing urgent needs within the Veteran community. By supporting the Foundation, SCDC reinforces its dedication to creating opportunities and fostering resilience in communities nationwide.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

