Videos by LyricFind Expands to Include Apple Music Album Motion

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LyricFind , the industry leader in lyrics and data licensing, is excited to announce a new feature in their Videos by LyricFind product that enables users to create Apple Music Album Motion videos. As a key partner in this endeavor, LyricFind worked closely with Apple to ensure the tool meets their guidelines, further solidifying its position as a trusted resource in the music industry. As a result, LyricFind guarantees that Apple Music Album Motion created with the Rotor Videos platform will be accepted by Apple.Powered by Rotor Videos, which LyricFind acquired last year, Videos by LyricFind offers a seamless experience where users simply upload their album artwork and select the ideal visual enhancements. These elements play a vital role in captivating audiences and promoting an artist’s work. The result is a multi-sensory experience that is both engaging and deeply reflective of the artist's music.With a vast library of styles and digital effects, including dynamic textures, light leaks, bold highlights, and more, users can easily bring their unique album artwork to life – with no video editing skills needed. “We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the level of collaboration we have achieved with the Apple team as a key partner for Apple Music Album Motion,” said Diarmuid Moloney, Head of Video Strategy at LyricFind. “In minutes, any artist, with no video editing experience, can now bring their album artwork to life on Apple Music, enhancing their profile to catch the eye of new listeners and deepening the connection with their fans.”In addition to Apple Music Album Motion, Videos by LyricFind allows users to quickly generate high-quality auto-synced lyric videos for their tracks, Spotify Canvas videos, and custom music videos and visualizers utilizing over 3 million stock clips and hundreds of different professionally designed video effects and filters. For more information, visit http://lyricfind.com/products/videos As LyricFind continues to expand its video capabilities, this partnership with Apple Music represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing innovative tools for artists and labels worldwide.For more information, please visit http://lyricfind.com About LyricFindFor over 20 years, LyricFind has been the trusted source for lyrics and data licensing. Since signing the first-ever lyric licensing deal with EMI Music Publishing (now part of Sony Music Publishing) in 2005, LyricFind has grown its product suite into the global premier provider of lyric data, sync, and translations, with innovative solutions for data analysis and video creation.LyricFind has secured access to more than 10 million song lyrics over the course of its two decades in business. Its client base has also grown to include an expanding list of top music platforms, including TikTok Music, Amazon Music, Google, Xperi, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, and more. Clients trust LyricFind to provide current, accurate, and fully licensed lyrics, and its in-house premium reporting infrastructure precisely tracks and pays royalties to songwriters and rights-holders on a song-by-song and territory-by-territory basis. LyricFind’s solutions also include LyricIQ, a set of innovative data analysis and filtering tools, and Videos by LyricFind, a platform that generates videos in seconds. Recently, LyricFind completed the acquisition of Belfast-based company Rotor Videos, strengthening LyricFind’s well-established portfolio of lyric-based solutions and expanding on its recent push into the video creation market.For more information, please visit http://lyricfind.com LyricFind Media ContactsLaurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications – laurie@jaybirdcom.com, 646.484.6764Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications – bill@jaybirdcom.com, 609.221.2374

