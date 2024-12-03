Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,353 in the last 365 days.

See family members join new California legislators on festive first day of new session

California’s Legislature, full of freshly minted Senators and Assembly members, returned to the state Capitol chambers Monday for the first organization session. Members, often joined by their children, parents or other family, were sworn in as other state officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joined the ceremony.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

See family members join new California legislators on festive first day of new session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more