See family members join new California legislators on festive first day of new session

California’s Legislature, full of freshly minted Senators and Assembly members, returned to the state Capitol chambers Monday for the first organization session. Members, often joined by their children, parents or other family, were sworn in as other state officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joined the ceremony.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.