Teen prodigy sworn in as Tulare County's newest deputy district attorney

Sophia Park, who made history as the youngest person to pass the California Bar Exam, was sworn in as Tulare County's newest Deputy District Attorney on Thursday. Park, who passed the exam at the age of 17 years and eight months last year, has been working as a law clerk for the Tulare County District Attorney's office since then.

