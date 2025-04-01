Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,270 in the last 365 days.

“DEI is Not Officially Dead in the Legal Profession”

The American Bar Association has this article about a Justice Goodwin Liu program that focused on a study he co-authored, “Law Clerk Selection and Diversity: Insights from Fifty Sitting Judges of the Federal Courts of Appeals.” The study appears in the Harvard Law Review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

“DEI is Not Officially Dead in the Legal Profession”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more