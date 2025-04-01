“DEI is Not Officially Dead in the Legal Profession”

The American Bar Association has this article about a Justice Goodwin Liu program that focused on a study he co-authored, “Law Clerk Selection and Diversity: Insights from Fifty Sitting Judges of the Federal Courts of Appeals.” The study appears in the Harvard Law Review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.