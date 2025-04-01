Trump could reverse federal restrictions on ghost guns. What would that mean for California?

The Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the Biden administration’s clampdown on “ghost guns,” the self-built, largely untraceable firearms used in an increasing number of deadly shootings, is likely to be undone by President Donald Trump. But California has its own law banning possession and sale of ghost gun kits and parts, though state laws are harder to enforce than nationwide restrictions.

