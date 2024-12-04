OpenPlay Signs Agreement with Sureel AI

OpenPlay Logo

Agreement Brings Sureel's AI Detection and Monetization Capabilities to OpenPlay's Upcoming API Marketplace

This deal with OpenPlay drives our mission to give creators and rightsholders the control and transparency they deserve.” — Tamay Aykut, Founder and CEO of Sureel

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenPlay Inc. , provider of the music industry’s leading platform for asset and catalog management, has signed an agreement with Sureel Inc., a company that is pioneering solutions for collaborative creativity, ethical AI, and instant attribution. Under the deal, Sureel AI will become an inaugural member of The API Marketplace at OpenPlay, scheduled to launch in January. The Marketplace will allow OpenPlay’s clients to find Software as a Service (SaaS) providers that they can contract with directly to build out from OpenPlay’s “single source of truth.”Sureel’s proprietary detection technology scans AI engines to identify uses of client copyrights, the necessary first step in either restricting such uses or opening commercial opportunities, all at the client’s option. Sureel further details the fractional percentage of a song used in an AI-generated work, information that can then be used to drive licensing negotiations. OpenPlay clients who choose to contract with Sureel will be able to integrate their data and assets with Sureel, hands-free via the OpenPlay API.Through its service, Sureel enables users to create new licensing frameworks that were previously impossible, leveraging Sureel’s unique capabilities. For example, those with dormant catalog tracks can use them to create their own AI engines that can be licensed to others, opening up opportunities to revitalize and monetize those songs. Rightsholders can also choose whether to allow Sureel to license their tracks to other AI engines, earning revenue from generative AI and allowing them to benefit from one of the fastest growing trends in the music industry.“Our collaboration with Sureel AI represents a significant leap forward in empowering rightsholders,” said Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer of OpenPlay. “It’s crucial that artists, labels, and publishers can protect their valuable assets from illicit or unwanted AI training and exploitation while also having the option to experiment with the technology under tightly controlled conditions — whether they want to discover new monetization opportunities or simply opt out of it.”“This deal with OpenPlay drives our mission to give creators and rightsholders the control and transparency they deserve,” said Tamay Aykut, Founder and CEO of Sureel. “With real-time insights and precise attribution, OpenPlay clients can now control how their media shapes the future of AI, and we champion their choices to ensure they are honored. At the same time, we provide AI companies a clear path to innovate responsibly, with clear ethical boundaries and trusted data. With this partnership, we are driving transformative change that places fairness and integrity at the heart of innovation.”“Rightsholders can now, for the first time, set the terms for when and how their work is used in AI training,” added Aileen Crowley and Benji Rogers, Co-Presidents of Sureel. “Joining The API Marketplace at OpenPlay allows us to bring protection, control, and monetization to some of the largest rightsholders in the business who are already using OpenPlay’s technology.”“Our technology enables rightsholders to move beyond blind or flat licensing models,” added Michael Pelczynski, Head of Licensing and Industry Development at Sureel. “By measuring attribution share in addition to just market share, we’re opening up new revenue, much larger potential revenue streams, and protection mechanisms for AI-related uses.”In addition to welcoming Sureel to The API Marketplace at OpenPlay, Ginis will join Sureel in an advisory capacity, further strengthening this collaboration.For more information on OpenPlay, visit http://openplay.co . For more information on Sureel, visit http://sureel.ai About OpenPlayOpenPlay is the music industry’s leading asset management platform, trusted by major labels and independents alike to manage their catalogs — it bridges the gap between content creation, metadata management, assets, rights, and delivery. Designed and built from the ground up by music industry experts, OpenPlay services customers that manage the largest libraries of valuable media assets in the world. OpenPlay’s coupling of an intuitive interface with an extremely powerful enterprise toolset places it in a class above its competitors. With offerings for multiple different industry verticals, their entire suite of applications has solutions for every company no matter their size. Learn more about OpenPlay at http://openplay.co About Sureel AISureel empowers media rights owners and administrators with the right to protect, control, and monetize their media assets in the generative AI landscape. Rights owners can explicitly opt in or out of AI training through Sureel’s patented AI attribution technology, ensuring their creative works are used only with their consent. Sureel's advanced attribution technology offers a sophisticated method for tracking media influences, allowing a more detailed understanding of how songs interact in AI models. This technology enables attribution share to potentially surpass traditional market share metrics, ensuring that artists receive fair recognition and compensation for their contributions to the AI-generated music landscape. By giving creators granular control and precise tracking of their intellectual property, Sureel transforms the potential risks of AI into a strategic opportunity to protect and monetize creative work while providing a meaningful way for AI companies to work in harmony with the music and media community. Learn more at: http://sureel.ai OpenPlay Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.comSureel AI Press Contacts:Tamay Aykut, Sureel Inc., tamay@sureel.aiBenji Rogers, Sureel Inc., benji@sureel.ai

