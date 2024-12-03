Thermos® Brand Unveils New Care Campaign and Micro-Influencer Program

With superior insulation technology and long-term durability, Thermos Brand products go a long way in caring for people and their families. With superior insulation technology and long-term durability, Thermos Brand's covered flip lids help keep germs away. Thermos Brand's Dual Temp lids are perfect for hot or cold beverages.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thermos L.L.C. , a leader in insulated food and beverage containers, is excited to launch its new Care Campaign . The integrated brand campaign highlights the Thermos Brand’s commitment to enhancing daily life with superior product design while celebrating individuals who are making a positive impact in their communities.The Care Campaign embodies the exceptional traits of the 120-year-old brand and pinnacle products, including superior insulation technology, long-lasting durability, seriously dependable features like hygienic and leak-proof lids when closed, dual-temperature capabilities, and excellent temperature retention. But there’s more to the Thermos Brand, its products and high-performance features.“What truly sets us apart is the enduring care built into every Thermos Brand product,” said Julie Henricks, executive vice president at Thermos L.L.C. “You can’t see it, but it’s there and it’s why generations of families trust Thermos Brand to keep their favorite food and drinks hot or cold and fresh throughout the day. Since 1904, we've put care into everything we do so our products go a long, long way to care for consumers and their families.”The Thermos Brand goal has always been to make life better with features that are not only practical but purposeful. Whether keeping coffee hot on the go with the Icon™ Series or ensuring a child’s straw stays clean with the hygienic lids on the FUNtainerwater bottle, The Thermos Brand always puts care first.“We care because our employees and consumers care, too,” continued Henricks. “In today’s busy and distracted world, positive actions often go unnoticed, and we wanted to put a spotlight on exceptional people caring for others and making a real difference in their communities.”The brand’s new Care Campaign includes an integrated paid, owned, micro-influencer and earned strategy targeting U.S. consumers. The campaign’s micro-influencer program is now live and amplifies the voices of others that embody a purpose and culture of care, including:+ The Care Campaign’s first featured influencer is Hollis, known as @JugglingforJude. Starting at age 9, Hollis used her soccer-juggling skills to fundraise for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, inspiring youth in philanthropy and demonstrating the power of girls in sport. Now 19, she continues to juggle, teach, speak publicly, and raise awareness, vowing to keep going so that St. Jude can research, treat and, ultimately, defeat childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases.+ The campaign’s second influencer is Taylor Moxey (@Taylor_Moxey), who turned a small loan into a thriving cupcake business and humanitarian foundation that promotes global literacy through sustainable libraries and educational programs.To learn more about Thermos Brand and its Care Campaign, follow the stories of the campaign’s micro-influencers as featured by Thermos Brand on Instagram (@thermosbrand) and on TikTok (@thermosbrand). Thermos Brand and Care Campaign assets are available to download here . Thermos Brand collaborated with the brand marketing agency Kindred Creative Group to develop the campaign.ABOUT THERMOS L.L.C.For 120 years, families have trusted ThermosBrand to provide durable, high-performing food and beverage containers for every on-the-go need. No matter what the day may bring, depend on Thermos™ insulation technology to keep food and beverages hotter or colder for longer. Because when it comes to looking after the things that matter most, you shouldn’t have to settle for good enough. Learn more at Thermos.com.###

