Thermos Brand Expands Product Line with Icon™ Series Lightweight Water Bottles

Hydration on-the-go with the new Thermos Brand Icon™ Lightweight Water Bottle Thermos Brand new Icon™ Series Lightweight Water Bottles in Clear, Smoke, Aubergine and Teal. Thermos Brand new Icon™ Lightweight Water Bottle in Clear filled with infused lemon water.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thermos L.L.C. , a leader in insulated food and beverage containers, is proud to announce the launch of its new Icon™ Series Lightweight Water Bottle Line. Designed for durability, convenience, and reusability, this latest addition to the company’s flagship line offers customers a lightweight and versatile hydration option that aligns with the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.The new water bottles, assembled in the United States, are an addition to the existing Icon™ Series product line. They are crafted from BPA-free, shatter-resistant and odor-resistant Tritan™ from Eastman*, ensuring a refreshing drinking experience. Available in 26— and 32-ounce size options, with three different lid types and multiple vibrant colors, these bottles were ergonomically designed, making them ideal for active lifestyles, everyday use, and outdoor adventures. Lid types to choose from include:• Straw Lid: A durable pivot straw for easy drinking during workouts and games.• Spout Lid: A Rapidrate™ high flow spout for easy chugging during workouts or games.• Screw Top: A Rapidcap™ lid with a built-in ice cage to provide quick access with a simple half twist.“With the addition of our Icon™ Series Lightweight Water Bottle line, we’re excited to offer consumers a stylish and practical hydration solution that complements our existing range of water bottles,” said Julie Lesniak, vice president of marketing at Thermos L.L.C. “These water bottles maintain our commitment to excellence by providing durability, ease of use, and an environmentally conscious (reusable) choice for those on the go.”Launching the Icon™ Series Lightweight Water Bottle line emphasizes Thermos L.L.C.’s ongoing dedication to reusability. The bottles are designed for long-term use, helping to reduce single-use plastic waste while promoting responsible hydration practices.Thermos Brand’s new Icon™ Series Lightweight Water Bottles are now available on Thermos.com. They cost $12.99 to $14.99.

