Craft Sportswear Announces Global Launch of Kype Pro Supershoe

BORåS, SWEDEN, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Sportswear , the Swedish brand renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in endurance sports apparel and footwear, is proud to announce the global launch of the Kype Pro , the pinnacle model of the brand’s road running footwear range. Initially previewed at the 2024 NYC Marathon Craft pop-up, the Kype Pro quickly gained recognition among elite runners for its innovative design and race-ready performance. Engineered for both marathon and half-marathon athletes, it seamlessly blends speed, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology to deliver an unparalleled running experience for those who seek to push limits and break records.At the core of the Kype Pro is Craft’s revolutionary Xx Foam™ with Pebax™ midsole, a material that delivers high-rebound cushioning while maintaining exceptional lightness and durability. This advanced foam is engineered for energy return, ensuring every step propels runners forward with maximum efficiency. Complementing the Xx Foam™ is a state-of-the-art carbon fiber plate developed in collaboration with Arris™.Weighing just 14 grams, this ultra-light plate offers 30% weight savings while delivering enhanced stiffness for superior propulsion and stability. Its unique split heel design significantly reduces ground contact surface, enabling a quicker toe-off for smoother, faster strides.The Kype Pro also introduces the Craft Lightsole™ outsole, developed with cycling tire expert Vittoria. Inspired by their Open Corsa PRO Control tire, this lightweight, high-traction outsole provides superior grip and performance in all weather conditions.For the upper, the Kype Pro incorporates Craft Aero Mesh™ technology, an ultra-light mono yarn knit designed for elite runners. This breathable, flexible fabric ensures durability over long distances while allowing for natural movement, enhancing overall running efficiency and comfort.“The Kype Pro is more than just speed—it’s a result of our relentless drive for perfection. From its sleek, aerodynamic design to the precision-engineered carbon plate, every detail has a purpose. This shoe blends innovation and craftsmanship to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in running footwear. The Kype Pro marks the start of a new era for Craft, where performance and design come together like never before.”- Daniel Högling, Creative Director, CraftTechnical Specifications:• Stack Heel Height: 40mm• Stack Forefoot Height: 32mm• Drop: 8mm• Weight (UK 8): 198g• MSRP: $299.99 USDThe Kype Pro is available in both men’s and women’s sizes.For more information, visit craftsportswear.comAbout CraftCraft is a Swedish brand specializing in clothing and gear for endurance sports where performance and comfort are crucial for optimal results. Working closely with elite athletes and constantly developing new materials and technical solutions, Craft offers innovative training and competition apparel and footwear for World Champions and Everyday Heroes. For more information, visit craftsportswear.com

