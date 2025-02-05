LifeStraw® Introduces the World’s First Water Filter Tumbler that Filters with Every Sip

The New LifeStraw Go Series Water Filter Tumbler in Teal. From work to workouts and all the refills in between, LifeStraw’s new 18-oz stainless steel insulated tumbler makes hydration on the go a breeze with its advanced 2-stage filter technology. the world’s first water filter tumbler. Designed for hydration on the go with safe, great-tasting water, the new LifeStraw Go Series Water Filter Tumbler ($49.95). LifeStraw Go Series Water Filter Tumbler features the brand’s advanced 2-stage filter technology.

LifeStraw’s Innovative Dual Filtration Technology Powers New Go Series Water Filter Tumbler, Independently Tested to Remove Microplastics, Bacteria, and More

We're filling a critical gap in the market by combining the convenience and popularity of insulated tumblers with our advanced filtration technology and positive social impact that we're known for.” — Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStraw® , a public health B Corp and Climate-Neutral Certified Brand on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, announces the world’s first water filter tumbler. Designed for hydration on the go with safe, great-tasting water, the new LifeStraw Go Series Water Filter Tumbler ($49.95) features the brand’s advanced 2-stage filter technology.From work to workouts and all the refills in between, LifeStraw’s new 18-oz stainless steel insulated tumbler makes hydration on the go a breeze with its advanced 2-stage filter technology. LifeStraw’s membrane microfilter protects against Bacteria (including E. coli and Salmonella), Parasites, Microplastics, sand, dirt, and cloudiness found in tap water and ice. At the same time, its activated carbon filter reduces chlorine, odors and organic chemical matter while improving taste."The LifeStraw Go Series Water Filter Tumbler fills a critical gap in the market by combining the convenience and popularity of insulated tumblers with the advanced filtration technology and positive social impact that LifeStraw is known for,” said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw. “While tumblers are a staple for many consumers, there wasn’t a product that could improve taste while also protecting against microplastics, bacteria, and other contaminants—until now. We’re proud to introduce another way to elevate everyday hydration for consumers who value functionality, peace of mind, and sustainability.”Features of the new LifeStraw Go Series Water Filter Tumbler include:Dual filtration technology:LifeStraw Membrane Microfilter Removes:• 99.999999% of bacteria (E. coli, etc.)• 99.999% of parasites• 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand and cloudiness• Pore size: 0.2 micron• Membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gallons | 4,000 L• The membrane microfilter will stop allowing water to filter through once it’s reached the end of its lifetimeLifeStraw Activated Carbon Reduces:• Chlorine, odors + organic matter for improved taste• Activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gal | 100 L• Additional Filtration Specifications:• Meets NSF 42 standard for chlorine reduction• Meets US EPA & NSF P231 drinking water standards for the removal of bacteria and parasitesAdditional Product Specifications:• Product Weight: 1.07 lbs | 0.48 kg• Size: 3.4 x 3.4 x 11.9 in | 8.65 x 8.65 x 30.3 cm• Capacity: 18 oz | 500 mL• Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps water cool all day. It is not intended to keep liquids hot, as heat inside the bottle can cause pressure when opening after a few hours.Every purchase of this new product—or any LifeStraw product—provides a year of safe drinking water to a child in need, turning everyday hydration into a life-changing act that has reached more than 11 million kids to date.LifeStraw believes in the power of innovation to drive positive change through design, powerful technology and social impact in a tangible and meaningful way. LifeStraw is a B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified brand, committed to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. To learn more about LifeStraw's dedication to providing equitable access to safe drinking water worldwide, visit www.lifestraw.com and explore its Impact Report ABOUT LIFESTRAWLifeStraw believes everyone deserves equitable access to safe drinking water. With humanitarian roots, the company began over 25 years ago with the creation of its Guinea worm filter, which has been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw is a Climate Neutral certified B Corp designing beautiful, simple and functional products to provide people with the highest protection from unsafe water, no matter where they live or where they source their water. LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers, and households. They are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at www.lifestraw.com . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.

