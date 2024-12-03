CyberQ Group Marks 8 Years of Cybersecurity Leadership Across Global Markets.

CyberQ Group’s success is built on the trust of our clients and the dedication of our teams. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, we will continue to innovate, educate, and protect.” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

WEST MIDLANDS, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly commemorates its 8th anniversary. This milestone reflects its continued commitment to safeguarding organisations in an increasingly volatile digital world. Since its founding in 2016, the company has expanded its footprint across six continents, delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of businesses in diverse industries.Over the years, CyberQ Group has evolved from a UK-based start-up to a globally recognised name, operating in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. A key component of this success is its Center of Excellence in the Philippines, which embodies the company’s commitment to innovation and collaboration across borders.Chris Woods, Founder and CEO, expressed gratitude and optimism as the company reflects on its journey:"CyberQ Group started with a vision to simplify cybersecurity for businesses worldwide. Today, we celebrate not only our growth but also the partnerships and trust we've cultivated with our clients. Our global teams, particularly in the Philippines, exemplify the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing the most complex cybersecurity challenges."Global Operations Spanning Six ContinentsCyberQ Group’s growth has been marked by strategic expansion into key territories, enabling the company to respond to unique cybersecurity demands. With operations in the UK, US, Philippines, South Africa, and Australia, the company has built a global network of cybersecurity experts.- Europe: A foundational market where CyberQ Group has delivered cutting-edge solutions to protect organisations from evolving cyber threats.- North America: Supporting enterprises in adapting to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks in a highly regulated environment.- Asia: With a focus on Southeast Asia, the Philippines plays a central role in driving innovation and operational excellence.- Africa: Addressing the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions in emerging markets.- Australia: Supporting businesses as they enhance their cyber resilience amidst growing digitalisation.The Philippines, with its Center of Excellence in Manila, is a standout contributor to CyberQ Group’s operations. This hub of world-class cybersecurity professionals provides managed services, incident response, threat detection, and client support across time zones.Roberto Tayag, CEO of CyberQ Group Philippines , highlighted the significance of the Philippine team:"The Philippine team is integral to our global success. Our cybersecurity professionals bring exceptional skill and dedication, ensuring that clients worldwide receive unparalleled service. As a Filipino, I take immense pride in how our contributions showcase the country’s capabilities and strengthen ties between the UK and the Philippines. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration and shared purpose."The Evolution of Cybersecurity: A Retrospective of CyberQ GroupSince its inception, CyberQ Group has been at the forefront of addressing the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.2016: The Beginning -- CyberQ Group was born from the Cyber London Accelerator Programme, the UK’s first cybersecurity accelerator. With a clear mission to simplify cybersecurity, the company quickly gained recognition for its innovative approach.2018-2020: Expansion and Recognition - The company’s reputation grew through notable achievements:- Winning industry awards for innovation, including Tech Leader of the Year.- Expanding operations into Asia and Africa to address emerging markets.- Becoming a trusted partner for public and private sector organisations.2021-2024: Establishing Global Excellence- Recent years have seen CyberQ Group solidify its status as a global leader:- Establishing its Center of Excellence in the Philippines, creating a hub for talent development and operational efficiency.- Being approved as a G-Cloud supplier, enhancing its ability to serve the UK public sector.- Launching pioneering services in Smart Building Cyber Assurance and Digital Human Reconnaissance.Comprehensive Cybersecurity SolutionsCyberQ Group’s portfolio of services reflects its commitment to providing holistic and tailored cybersecurity solutions:- Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC): 24/7/365 monitoring and threat detection.- Incident Response and Recovery: Minimising disruptions from cyberattacks with swift action.- Penetration Testing and Cloud Security: Identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.- Human Reconnaissance: Offering advanced insights into potential threats.- Cyber Due Diligence: Supporting businesses in mergers, acquisitions, and investment decisions.Each solution is designed to empower organisations with proactive protection and peace of mind.The Role of the Philippine Team in Global OperationsThe Center of Excellence in the Philippines has become a cornerstone of CyberQ Group’s success. Situated in Manila, the team comprises cybersecurity experts who deliver critical services to clients worldwide.The Philippine operations are a testament to the country’s potential as a hub for innovation, skilled talent, and exceptional service delivery. By leveraging local expertise, CyberQ Group ensures around-the-clock support for clients, addressing cyber threats in real-time."Our Center of Excellence is more than an operational hub," said Roberto Tayag. "It’s a symbol of what Filipinos can achieve on the global stage. The pride and commitment our team brings to CyberQ Group’s mission are unmatched. This milestone anniversary is as much a celebration of their dedication as it is of the company’s growth." The partnership between CyberQ Group’s UK headquarters and its Philippine operations exemplifies how cross-border collaboration drives success. "The ties between the UK and the Philippines are at the heart of our company’s identity"Chris Woods concluded with a forward-looking vision:"CyberQ Group’s success is built on the trust of our clients and the dedication of our teams. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, we will continue to innovate, educate, and protect, ensuring that businesses can thrive in a secure digital world."A Call to Action for a Safer Digital WorldCyberQ Group’s 8th anniversary is not just a celebration of past achievements; it is a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to making the digital world safer. As businesses and individuals navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, CyberQ Group invites partners, clients, and stakeholders to join in building a resilient future.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, providing tailored services to protect organisations of all sizes and industries. Established in 2016, the company operates across six continents, with its Center of Excellence in the Philippines serving as a critical hub for innovation and operational excellence.For more information, visit www.cyberqgroup.com Media Contact:CyberQ Grouptheteam@cyberqgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.