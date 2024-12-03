Doug Collins named hero of the month 12/24 Veterans for America First announced Lucretia Hughes GA VFAF Comms Director

Doug Collins with VFAF National VP Jared Craig Doug Collins with Stan Fitzgerald Georgia VFAF State Chapter Political Director

Trump appointee for VA Secretary, former Congressman Doug Collins, named hero of the month 12/24 by Veterans for America First announced Lucretia Hughes GA VFAF

Under Doug Collins’ leadership, the VA will not only address systemic challenges but also embrace bold reforms to prioritize the well-being of America’s veterans.” — CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAF

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for America First Veterans for America First proudly recognizes Doug Collins as our Hero of the Month. With his unparalleled dedication to service, leadership, and the values that define our great nation, Doug Collins embodies the qualities necessary to champion the needs of our nation’s heroes. A steadfast patriot and proven leader, Collins is the perfect pick to serve as President Trump’s Secretary of Veterans Affairs, where his efforts will undoubtedly save the lives of countless veterans.Doug Collins’ remarkable career reflects a lifetime commitment to serving others. A native of Gainesville, Georgia, Collins graduated from North Georgia College in 1988 and earned his Master of Divinity from New Orleans Theological Seminary in 1996. His passion for justice led him to earn a Law Degree from John Marshall Law School in 2008, equipping him with the tools to advocate for those in need.A dedicated member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve since 2002, Collins has firsthand experience with the challenges faced by veterans and their families. His service in uniform is matched by his service in public office, where he represented Georgia’s 9th Congressional District from 2013 to 2021. During his time in Congress, Collins emerged as a staunch advocate for veterans, tirelessly working to secure benefits, improve access to healthcare, and protect the rights of those who have defended our freedoms.Collins’ diverse background as a pastor, lawyer, and businessman uniquely positions him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs with compassion, integrity, and efficiency. His unwavering commitment to faith and family underscores his belief that every veteran deserves the highest standard of care and respect.Under Doug Collins’ leadership, the VA will not only address systemic challenges but also embrace bold reforms to prioritize the well-being of America’s veterans. From improving mental health services to streamlining bureaucratic hurdles, Collins’ vision for the VA will ensure that no veteran is left behind. His leadership will save lives by tackling issues like veteran homelessness, suicide prevention, and timely access to quality care. Moreover, Collins has vowed to end all programs that divert resources to assist illegal migrants, ensuring that every dollar and initiative at the VA is focused on putting Veterans First. By redirecting these resources, Collins will reaffirm the nation's commitment to those who have served and sacrificed for America.Doug Collins is more than a public servant; he is a true advocate for America’s Heroes. Doug Collins is more than a public servant; he is a true advocate for America's Heroes. Veterans for America First stands proudly behind him, confident that his leadership at the VA will restore trust, inspire hope, and honor the sacrifices of those who have served. Doug Collins is not just the best choice; he is the ONLY choice to lead the VA into a brighter future for our veterans.CPT Robert M. Cornicelli US Army (Ret)/ Navy Veteran100% Service-Connected Disabled VeteranPresident, Veterans for America First

In other VFAF News:Former Rep. Doug Collins coordinated with VFAF to Mobilize Voter Support for Trump with New Editorial Release: The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation

VFAF - The Grassroots road a Video tribute to the Veterans for America First organization

