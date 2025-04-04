Georgia Veterans for America First Partners with Paulding County GOP moving operational base to Hiram said Jared Craig

Georgia Veterans for America First State Chapter

GA VFAF State Chapter Partners with Paulding County GOP moving operational base to Paulding leaving Cobb County

Paulding County Georgia is a population dense area that uniquely holds a Republican majority, The MAGA slate elected running the GOP has great vision and plans for growth.” — Stan Fitzgerald Political Director, GA VFAF

HIRAM, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Georgia hosts both the Veterans for America First national base in Newnan, Fayette County, and the state chapter, which has now relocated from Acworth, Cobb County, to Hiram, Paulding County.The move comes based on logistics for the state chapter team and the vision of the newly elected Paulding County Chair Ricky Hess for MAGA policies and commitment to growth in building a MAGA GOP. Hess was VFAF endorsed winning the seat."Paulding County Georgia is a population dense area that uniquely holds a Republican majority, The MAGA slate elected running the county GOP has great vision and plans for growth. We are excited to relocate our state chapter base to Paulding and work to expand. We will use our powerful press and influence to help make that happen in Paulding," said Stan FitzgeraldWatch the Paulding County announcement on Real News with Lucretia Hughes interviewing Ricky Hess at https://youtu.be/fIme6FfE7vs?si=D7jBxR0zwFpAT1Hv Veterans for America First VFAF.US is the original 2015 Grassroots organization known as Veterans for Trump.Admiral Chuck Kubic is credited by Steven Bannon and Corey R. Lewandowski as the original leader of the movement. General Flynn also played a role but did not remain with the organization. Admiral Kubic currently serves as the National Spokesman for VFAF.The organization’s founders focused on veterans’ issues while advocating for a secure border. In 2020, Stan Fitzgerald took over the organization’s political direction, emphasizing the America First agenda, and was named president in January 2023. In April 2024, Robert Cornicelli was named president, and Jared Craig was appointed Vice President.The organization was invited to Mar-a-Lago for Donald J. Trump’s announcement of his campaign for the 47th President of the United States. President Trump later shared the organization’s 2024 presidential endorsement on his Truth Social platform. Additionally, Robert Cornicelli and Stan Fitzgerald worked on the 2024 South Carolina State Trump Campaign Coalition.Veterans for America First is best known for its powerful primary endorsement which helped Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace win tight races this cycle.Stan Fitzgerald is the GA VFAF State Chapter Political Director and National Director of Educational Projects. During the presidential campaign he was invited to meet President Trump 13 times between Mar-A-Lago and Bedminster as well as at the Georgia State GOP Convention. During his time with the Cobb County GOP he served as a prescient officer and delegate. Fitzgerald also served as Cobb Co-Chair on the David Perdue for Governor Campaign.Fitzgerald is best known for directing and producing conservative films in partnership with Jared Craig:Stan Fitzgerald produced and directed three films related to Saving America. His first film, released in 2023, earned him a producer's credit for The Fall of Deceit, which aimed to expose and push back against deep state wrongful convictions resulting from political persecution. Fitzgerald took this issue to heart, having personally experienced it decades ago. The Fall of Deceit premiered in a Georgia movie theater and was aired on Newsmax.For his second and third films, Fitzgerald took on the role of director. Border Invasion — An American Crisis was filmed on location in Eagle Pass, Texas, and focused on promoting border security under a potential Trump administration. The film was a success, picked up by Salem Entertainment, and aired on the CTA (Conservative Television of America) Network. It received extensive media coverage across television and radio platforms and was screened in theaters nationwide, including in Texas, where Congressman-elect Brandon Gill was a keynote speaker. In Georgia, Team Trump’s Congressman-elect Brian Jack headlined a screening event.Fitzgerald's third film, VFAF Veterans for Trump — The Movement, aimed to mobilize millions of veterans across the country to vote for President Donald Trump. The film received rave reviews, including high praise from Law Enforcement Today. In an unprecedented achievement in conservative documentary filmmaking, VFAF Veterans for Trump was also picked up by Salem Studios—marking Fitzgerald’s third consecutive film to be acquired by a major conservative studio. The film is now offered for free viewing at https://youtu.be/htlN-HBdXqE?si=R7PQrYXyedlRPEWM

Veterans for America First organizational promo reel

