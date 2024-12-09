BLU3 Announces Exciting 2025 Boat Show Schedule Across the US and Europe

Dive demonstration showcasing the innovative Nomad at a recent boat show. Perfect for boat owners and divers looking for a portable underwater solution. BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are the perfect tools to use under your boat! BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are especially suited to clean the hull of your boat with!

BLU3 announces its January 2025 boat show schedule, showcasing innovative diving systems for boat owners and adventurers across the US and Europe

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leading manufacturer of innovative diving systems, is thrilled to announce its 2025 boat show schedule.

The company will be showcasing its cutting-edge diving products at premier boat shows across the United States and Europe, giving attendees an opportunity to see BLU3 systems up close, ask questions, and learn how they can enhance their underwater experiences.

The year kicks off with a strong start at the Surf Expo Show in Orlando, Florida, from January 8th to 10th. Following that, BLU3 will exhibit at:

Atlanta Boat Show – January 9th-12th

Stuart Boat Show – January 10th-12th

St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show – January 16th-19th

Boot Düsseldorf, Germany – January 18th-26th

New York City Boat Show – January 24th-28th

Charleston Boat Show – January 26th-28th

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the BLU3 team and explore their industry-leading products, including the Nomad and Nomad Mini diving systems.

The Nomad, designed for depths of up to 30 feet, is ideal for boat owners and recreational divers who need a reliable tool for hull inspections or underwater exploration. The Nomad Mini, perfect for shallower dives up to 15 feet, offers portability and convenience for quick tasks and travel.

“We’re excited to connect with customers at these world-class boat shows,” said BLU3 CEO Blake Carmichael “These events allow us to showcase the value our products bring to boat owners, divers, and adventurers. The Nomad and Nomad Mini empower users with portable and reliable solutions for both underwater maintenance and recreation.”

The shows also provide an opportunity to visit BLU3’s booth, ask questions, and learn about the free online training course available at diveblu3.teachable.com. The course helps divers gain confidence with their systems before heading out on the water.

Visit the New Factory in Davie, FL

In addition to attending these shows, BLU3 invites customers to visit their new factory located at 4061 SW 47th Ave, Davie, FL 33314. Here, customers can see how BLU3 systems are designed and assembled, explore the latest products, and purchase systems in person.

About BLU3

BLU3 is committed to delivering innovative and portable diving solutions for boat owners, divers, and adventurers. Their systems are designed to make diving more accessible, reliable, and fun for everyone, whether for boat maintenance, underwater exploration, or recreational adventures.

Don’t Miss BLU3 at These Shows!

For more information about BLU3’s show schedule, products, or factory location, visit www.diveblu3.com.

