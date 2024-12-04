Dellann Mydland Elliott President & Chair, EBCI ONO

Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) Survey from The End Brain Cancer Initiative and Ono Pharma to collect the thoughts of patients/care partners.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Ono Pharma to collect the thoughts of patients and care partners in order to improve and increase available resources for the Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) community, and how they want to receive this info. Patients who have been diagnosed with PCNSL or their care partners can share their experiences and insights through a short survey.Patients or care partners interested in sharing their insights to improve resources for the PCNSL community should visit endbraincancer.org/pcnsl and fill out the Interest Form by January 31, 2025. This page also includes information about PCNSL and firsthand stories from members of the PCNSL community.About ONO PHARMA USAONO PHARMA USA, established in 1998 as the U.S. subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is pursuing the clinical development of new drug candidates and aiming to establish operations in the U.S., from clinical development to regulatory approval and commercialization. In addition, ONO PHARMA USA is engaged in promotion of the discovery alliances and licensing activities to expand Ono’s development pipeline and pursue the commercialization opportunities in the U.S. For more information, please visit us.ono-pharma.com.About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on oncology, immunology, neurology, and specialty area with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

