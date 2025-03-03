Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Patient and Care Partner Roundtable Hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative

ONO

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is currently seeking Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) patients and care partners to participate in an online roundtable discussion on April 11, 2025, from 11AM to 12:30PM Pacific Time.The PCNSL Online Roundtable will help further resources and education provided to this patient population by doing a deep dive into the results of their recent PCNSL patient and care partner survey. The roundtable, sponsored by Ono Pharmaceutical, will be moderated by Dellann Elliott Mydland, President and CEO of the End Brain Cancer Initiative.Patients and care partners interested in participating in this discussion should fill out the interest form at endbraincancer.org/pcnsl before March 31, 2025. Qualifying participants will be compensated $75 for their time.About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on oncology, immunology, neurology, and specialty area with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

