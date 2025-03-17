Registration Open for the 2025 Know All Your Treatment Options Webinar Hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative

Registration is now open for the 2025 Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO25) online patient disease education event/webinar

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration Open for the 2025 Know All Your Treatment Options Webinar Hosted by the End Brain Cancer InitiativeRegistration is now open for the 2025 Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO25) online patient disease education event/webinar, hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), on Friday, May 16th, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM Pacific Time.This free annual online event is designed specifically for members of the brain tumor, brain cancer, and metastasized brain tumor community to hear directly from top specialists, including researchers, in the field about advanced and FDA approved treatment options, clinical trials, devices, diagnostics, etc. that they may not have heard about and to “DIRECTLY CONNECT” this patient population to many of these specialists. The event is free to attend due to corporate sponsorships, but pre-registration is required: endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2025/.KAYTO attendees will hear from multiple presenters, including a representative from Telix Pharmaceuticals, one of the presenting sponsors of this event. Telix is at the forefront of developing advanced imaging agents to improve the diagnosis and management of brain cancers, particularly gliomas. Telix’s brain cancer program comprises an investigational therapy and an investigational PET imaging agent – both small molecule-based. The company aims to provide clearer and more specific imaging results, aiding in the accurate differentiation between tumor progression and treatment-related changes.Visit endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2025/ to learn more about sponsorship opportunities to support this patient disease education online event.About Telix PharmaceuticalsTelix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization oftherapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Visit http://www.telixpharma.com/ for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

