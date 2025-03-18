Nominations Open for the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2025 National Patient Disease Education Initiative and HOPE Award

Logo Hope Award

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nominations Open for the End Brain Cancer Initiative ’s 2025 National Patient Disease Education Initiative and HOPE AwardRedmond, WA (March 18, 2025) – Each May, for over a decade, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has presented the National HOPE Award to a brain cancer patient who deeply inspires us with their courage and story. EBCI established this patient disease education initiative and award to highlight exceptional people who have done exceptional things during their brain cancer journey, all while inspiring others.The deadline for submitting HOPE Award nominations is April 16th, 2025. To submit a nomination, people can visit https://endbraincancer.org/hope-award-nomination/ Patrick “Paddy” O'Donnell is the 2024 National HOPE Award recipient. Paddy was a 20-year-old collegiate ice hockey goaltender at the University of Utah when he had a seizure. He woke up in the Neuro ICU connected to tubes and monitors wondering what happened. A biopsy revealed he had Glioblastoma (GBM) and three tumors. Paddy was nominated by his mother, Anne O'Donnell. "Paddy had to create his own HOPE and sought answers and second opinions about his treatment," she said. "End Brain Cancer Initiative was vital in our search, at the most critical time, availing us of options and direct contact with experts in the field whom Dellann knew personally."The 2025 HOPE Award recipient will be announced during the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO25) online patient disease education event/webinar on May 16th, 2025. This free annual online event is designed specifically for members of the brain tumor, brain cancer, and metastasized brain tumor community to hear directly from top specialists, including researchers, in the field about advanced and FDA approved treatment options, clinical trials, devices, diagnostics, etc. that they may not have heard about and to “DIRECTLY CONNECT” this patient population to many of these specialists. The event is free to attend due to corporate sponsorships, but pre-registration is required: endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2025/.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

