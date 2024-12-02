QuoteWerks Version 25: A New Era of Efficiency and Integration

QuoteWerks Version 25 Features

Streamline Sales with Powerful New Features and Integrations in QuoteWerks v25

With these new features and integrations, our customers can streamline their sales processes, reduce errors, and improve overall productivity”
— Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks, the leading sales quoting and proposal software, is thrilled to announce the release of Version 25. This latest version introduces a host of powerful features and integrations that will revolutionize the way businesses create, manage, and deliver sales documents and collect payments.

Key Highlights of QuoteWerks Version 25:
- Seamless Integration with HaloPSA: Streamline your sales process with the powerful integration between QuoteWerks and HaloPSA. Effortlessly manage clients, opportunities, quotes, and quickly transfer data between the two platforms.
- Upgraded Ingram Micro Integration: Leverage the efficiency of the Ingram Micro JSON API for faster pricing and availability requests, combined order types, and persistent pricing override notes.
- Enhanced Email Security with QuoteValet DKIM: Protect your brand reputation and improve email deliverability with DKIM, a robust email authentication method.
- Streamlined Data Entry with Clipboard Paste: Save time and effort by directly pasting contact information from various sources into QuoteWerks, automatically populating relevant fields.
- Expanded Payment Gateway Options with Clover: Accept payments for your QuoteWerks documents via QuoteValet using the Clover payment gateway.
- Enhanced Web Experience with Act! for Web Integration: Seamlessly access and manage your Act! data directly from within QuoteWerks Web.
- Google Maps Integration for Improved Efficiency: Visualize customer locations and streamline your workflow with direct access to Google Maps from QuoteWerks.

“We are excited to introduce Version 25, which empowers businesses to work more efficiently and effectively,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies, Inc, the developers of QuoteWerks. “Our success has always been in listening to what the community needs. With these new features and integrations, our customers can streamline their sales processes, reduce errors, and improve overall productivity.”

QuoteWerks is committed to providing customers with greater choice and flexibility. The addition of Clover as a supported payment gateway and HaloPSA as a supported PSA integration further solidifies its position as a leading solution for businesses of all sizes. With over 80 supported payment gateways and over 15 CRM/PSA integrations, QuoteWerks offers the most comprehensive integration ecosystem in the CPQ space. In total, QuoteWerks boasts over 115 integrations (not including payment gateways), providing businesses with the tools they need to streamline operations and drive growth.

To learn more about QuoteWerks Version 25 and its powerful capabilities, please visit www.quotewerks.com.

Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company over 30 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software

