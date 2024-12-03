BLU3 Announces Holiday Promotion: Free Battery with Nomad and Nomad Mini Dive Systems

Diver stands in shallow water holding a pair of blue fins, preparing for a dive with the BLU3 Nomad dive system. The Nomad unit, equipped with a dive flag, floats on the water's surface beside her, ready for use. BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are especially suited to clean the hull of your boat with! A diver uses the BLU3 Nomad Mini battery-powered dive system to inspect boat propellers underwater. The lightweight and portable Nomad Mini allows for easy underwater tasks such as maintenance and inspection.

BLU3 launches a holiday promotion with free batteries, in-stock Nomad systems, and a new factory location for divers and boat owners alike.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leader in innovative diving equipment, is excited to launch its exclusive holiday promotion. Customers who purchase select Nomad and Nomad Mini models will receive a free spare battery with their order, now through the end of the year or while supplies last. (Excludes Nomad-BP-0 and Nomad-Mini-0 models.)

Nomad and Nomad Mini: Dive Deeper, Stay Longer

The BLU3 Nomad is designed for dives up to 30 feet, making it ideal for boat owners and recreational divers needing a system for hull inspections, propeller checks, and underwater exploration. The Nomad Mini, designed for shallower dives up to 15 feet, is perfect for quick tasks or relaxed dives.

Nomad is currently in stock and ready to ship, while the Nomad Mini is on backorder. Customers can order the Nomad Mini now to secure their place in line and be among the first to receive this innovative dive system as soon as it becomes available.

Shop Online or Visit Our Factory

Customers can order online at www.diveblu3.com or visit BLU3’s new factory at:

4061 SW 47th Ave

Davie, FL 33314

The factory is now open for customers to explore BLU3 systems in person, meet the team, and see firsthand how these innovative systems are designed and assembled.

Free Online Training for New Divers

To ensure a seamless diving experience, BLU3 offers a free online training course at diveblu3.teachable.com. This course is perfect for new users, helping them feel confident and prepared before taking their BLU3 system on its first dive.

Why Choose BLU3?

BLU3 systems are the ultimate tool for boat owners, offering a convenient way to perform hull inspections and propeller checks right from your boat. Recreational divers also love the portability and reliability of these systems for underwater adventures. The Nomad is designed for dives up to 30 feet, perfect for deeper tasks and exploration, while the Nomad Mini allows divers to comfortably explore shallower depths of up to 15 feet.

Compact and lightweight, BLU3 systems are ideal for travel, whether you’re heading out on a local dive or an international adventure.

Holiday Promotion

With the added bonus of a free spare battery, this is the perfect time to purchase a BLU3 system. Customers can enjoy extended dive times and savings, making it a great gift for the holidays.

“We’re excited to offer this promotion and invite customers to visit our new factory,” says BLU3 CEO Blake Carmichael. “The Nomad and Nomad Mini systems are game-changers for boat owners and divers, offering convenience, reliability, and a solution for both maintenance and recreation.”

Don’t miss this limited-time offer! Visit www.diveblu3.com or stop by our factory in Davie, FL, to learn more about BLU3 systems and take advantage of this holiday promotion.

About BLU3

BLU3 is dedicated to creating portable and innovative diving solutions for boat owners, recreational divers, and adventurers. Designed and assembled in Florida, BLU3 systems bring the underwater world closer to everyone.

Nomad Review Essential Dive System for Sailboat Owners

