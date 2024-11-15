Woligo Pharmacy Solutions

Johnson Memorial Health Launches New Pharmacy Program to Help Self-Insured Employers in the Community Save on Prescription Drug Costs

As the cost of healthcare continues to rise, many local employers are struggling to manage their budgets while still providing their employees with comprehensive coverage” — Dr. David Dunkle

FRANKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing burden of rising healthcare costs, Johnson Memorial Health has partnered with Woligo Pharmacy Solutions to launch an innovative pharmacy program designed to help self-insured employers in the JMH service area save money on their medical plan expenses. The new program focuses on lowering prescription drug costs and saves employers, on average, $500 - $1,000* per employee on the medical plan.Through this pharmacy savings initiative, self-insured employers will have access to resources that ensure their health plan and employees pay the lowest possible price for prescription medications. By leveraging price transparency and cutting-edge technology, Johnson Memorial Health aims to help ease the financial strain on both employers and their employees.Key Benefits of the Pharmacy Program Include:• Total Price Transparency: Price transparency is at the core of the Johnson Memorial pharmacy program. Eligible employers know where every dollar goes and why.• Improved Cost Management for Employers: By offering access to lower-cost medications, the program allows self-insured employers to manage and reduce the costs associated with prescription drugs without sacrificing quality or coverage.• Simple, Seamless Access: Johnson Memorial Health’s pharmacy program integrates easily with existing medical plans, making it simple for employers to participate and for employees to access their prescription savings."As the cost of healthcare continues to rise, many local employers are struggling to manage theirbudgets while still providing their employees with comprehensive coverage," said Dr. David Dunkle, President and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. "This new pharmacy program directly addresses one of the largest expenses in healthcare—prescription drugs—by ensuring that employers and employees alike get the best possible price for their medications."Employers interested in participating in the Johnson Memorial Health pharmacy program or want to learn more about how it can help lower their healthcare plan costs are encouraged to visit https://Info.woligopharmacysolutions.com/johnsonmemorial for additional details and enrollment information.*Results may vary. Maximum savings depend on non-profit eligibility.####About Johnson Memorial HealthJohnson Memorial Health is a nationally-recognized network of physicians, services and health care resources based in Johnson County, Indiana. The centerpiece is Johnson Memorial Hospital, located in Franklin, which has been serving patients as the county’s only full-service hospital since 1947.In addition to the main campus in Franklin, Johnson Memorial Health has expanded to serve patients at locations including Whiteland, Greenwood and the Center Grove area. In 2022, Johnson Memorial Health became a member of the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network, providing patients with local access to the knowledge and expertise of the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. Johnson Memorial Health is ranked as one of the nation’s top hospitals for patient safety, scoring an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group in 2024.About Woligo Pharmacy SolutionsWoligo has partnered with industry experts in pharmacy benefit management to create WoligoPharmacy Solutions™ – a turnkey pharmacy benefit program that gives hospitals andcommunity employers access to dynamic drug pricing tiers, helping to ensure they pay thelowest price available for prescription drugs. To learn more about the program, eligibilityrequirements, and how to participate, please visit www.WoligoPharmacySolutions.com for moreinformation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.