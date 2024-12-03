Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City hosts variety of events to end 2024

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this December. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. December events include but are not limited to:

Archery and Tomahawks Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.: Drop by Runge Nature Center anytime during the event to experience two unique outdoor skills: archery and tomahawks. This event is open to participants ages 7 and older, and no registration is required. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a chair if they wish to sit during the event.

Snoozin’, Cruisin’, and Burrow Choosin’ Dec. 14, from 10a.m. until 2 p.m.: Stop by the Runge Nature Center lobby for some activities, crafts, and stories about how our animal neighbors are preparing to weather the colder temperatures this winter. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

Virtual Winter Backyard Bird Watching Dec. 17, from 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Winter is a great time to watch birds at your backyard bird feeders. Discover ways to attract birds to your backyard and explore some of the common feeder birds as we virtually watch a backyard feeder. Be sure to include your email address with your registration as the naturalist will send the program link both the day before and the day of the program. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4KE . All ages are welcome.

Conservation Teens Fire Building Competition Dec. 27, from 1-3p.m.: Learn the three essential things needed to start a campfire and discover best practices for starting a campfire while using tools such as flint and steel, matches, and 9-volt batteries. After we succeed in creating a blazing fire, we will roast hotdogs and make s’mores! Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4KR . This event is designed for teens ages 13-17.

For a complete list of events at Runge Conservation Nature Center this December, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48q. All events are free to the public and most events have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register for any events you’d like to attend.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the holidays, the building will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.