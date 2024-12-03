Office of Public Guardian Provides Attorney Education at NSBA Conference

The Office of Public Guardian has a statutory obligation to provide public education to increase the awareness of the duties of guardians and conservators, to act as a resource to guardians/conservators, to safeguard the rights of individuals subject to guardianship by promoting the least restrictive alternatives with full guardianship being a last resort, and to model the highest standard of practice in guardianship to improve the performance of all guardians and conservators in the state. Neb. Rev. Stat. § 30-4105.

In support of those duties, OPG’s Director, Deputy, and Legal Counsel provided training to approximately 250 Nebraska attorneys at the Nebraska State Bar Association conference in October 2024. The presentation, Professional Responsibility for Due Diligence in Guardianship and Conservatorship, provided information on a variety of topics including inventorying assets, managing finances, appropriate fees for services, benefits applications, admission agreements, and disposition of property. Each topic included a review of relevant statutes, court rules, National Guardianship Association standards of practice, and practical applications via case studies.