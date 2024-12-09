TimeForge and Copliancy Partner to Simplify Compliance Management for Retail and Restaurant Businesses

The TimeForge + Copliancy partnership frees up more time and energy for owners and operators to focus on what really matters – their teams and customers.

The partnership will streamline labor compliance for managers, saving time and reducing regulatory risks.

By working with Copliancy, we’re giving our clients the resources they need to stay on top of labor regulations, save money, and protect their businesses from lawsuits.” — Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForge

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge , the leading provider of labor management solutions for the retail and restaurant industries, is excited to announce a new partnership with Copliancy , a leading compliance management platform.With labor regulations constantly changing, retail and restaurant operators face increasing challenges in managing compliance effectively while running their day-to-day operations. The TimeForge and Copliancy partnership addresses this by providing businesses with the tools to stay compliant with labor laws and reduce the complexity of managing regulatory requirements, helping them focus on delivering great customer experiences.For example, with TimeForge, businesses already have access to tools to track and limit overtime, enforce training and certifications, and enforce meals and breaks, where required by law. By adding Copliancy to their toolkit, these operators will also be able to:- Track and renew business licenses with ease, ensuring that all the documentation is kept securely and on hand for when it’s needed.- Track contracts and renewals in a centralized location with visibility into upcoming deadlines.- Track and plan for inspections and keep accurate and consistent records to ensure compliance.- Manage equipment from installation through end of life, including warranties, repairs, and costs.- Automate regulatory training through leading industry training providers.For Copliancy customers, the partnership means that they can layer a full labor management and employee retention platform over their existing compliance tools for a complete workforce management and compliance system that has everything they need to keep their business compliant and their people happy and productive.TimeForge provides best-in-class labor management tools to shift-work businesses, empowering them to:- Reduce scheduling errors and conflicts with enforceable requirements, budgets, allowable hours, enforced certification rules, and overtime prevention.- Stay compliant with labor laws and regulations, including non-standard overtime, right to rest, sick/safe tracking, and predictive scheduling mandates.- Collect, track, and enforce training, skills, documents, and employee licenses automatically.- Streamline payroll processing with accurate, automated time-tracking tools, including attestations and penalty reporting.- Save time and reduce errors by connecting labor data with existing systems.“This partnership is a game-changer for managers and operators,” said Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge. “By working with Copliancy, we’re giving our clients the resources they need to stay on top of labor regulations, save money, and protect their businesses from lawsuits. This means more time and energy to focus on what really matters – their teams and their customers.”Hogan added, “For businesses that trust TimeForge, Copliancy allows for simple and thorough tracking of the operational compliance challenges including licenses and permits, inspections and violations, as well as equipment, contracts, documents and more. Integration with TimeForge also provides seamless management of employee training and qualifications. The myriad benefits of this partnership will benefit businesses both large and small.”“Our goal at Copliancy is to make compliance as seamless as possible for businesses,” said Dean Vasquez, Director of Business Development of Copliancy. “By partnering with TimeForge, we can better support retail and restaurant businesses by providing them with compliance solutions that simplify their workflows and ensure they stay up to date with labor laws.”This partnership is poised to empower businesses to improve their compliance practices, reduce exposure to potential fines, and maintain a compliant and efficient workforce. Together, the two companies are committed to helping businesses reduce the risks associated with non-compliance, while freeing up valuable time for busy managers and operators.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products , businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About CopliancyCopliancy is a leading compliance management platform that specializes in helping businesses navigate the complexities of regulatory requirements. With solutions that simplify compliance tracking, document management, and real-time updates on legal changes, Copliancy empowers companies to reduce risk and maintain peace of mind. Whether dealing with labor laws, industry-specific regulations, or corporate governance, Copliancy’s innovative technology streamlines compliance processes to save time, prevent penalties, and ensure operational continuity.

