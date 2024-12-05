AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sale of LLC Holding Title to 10 Homes in Rockaway, NJ

AW Properties Global Homes part of ACPEJS LLC UCC Foreclosure Sale

100% membership interest in ACPEJS LLC holding title to 10 homes in Rockaway, NJ - auction is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at 10AM CST, remotely via Zoom.

The strong interest in the development highlights the investment potential and broad appeal of this flourishing community” — Diana Peterson, CEO AW Properties Global

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global, together with its auction division AuctionWorks, announces the UCC foreclosure sale of the 100% membership interest in ACPEJS LLC, a New Jersey limited liability company. The auction is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST and will take place remotely via Zoom.

The membership interest in ACPEJS LLC includes ownership of ten properties located within Green Pond Mews, an 11-home residential development in Rockaway, New Jersey. This community combines the benefits of single-family homeownership with the convenience of condominium-style maintenance and shared amenities.

Auction Date & Time: January 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST

Auction Location: Remote via Zoom

Interest to be Sold: 100% membership interest in ACPEJS LLC (the “Collateral”), which owns the real property located at 1-5 and 7-11 Margots Way, Rockaway, New Jersey 07435.

Why Invest in Rockaway, NJ?

The demand for affordable housing in Rockaway continues to grow as housing costs rise across New Jersey. Per Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global, “Developments like Green Pond Mews provide a rare opportunity to own modern, well-maintained homes at accessible price points. With thoughtful features and an HOA-managed community, the enhanced overall living experience make them attractive options for both residents and investors. The strong interest in the development highlights the investment potential and broad appeal of this flourishing community.”

Overview of Green Pond Mews Development

Green Pond Mews is a planned 11-home development where all homes are equal co-owners of the overall site, similar to a condominium community. Key features of the development include:

HOA Maintenance: A homeowners association will handle all exterior maintenance, including snow removal, grass cutting, and upkeep of common areas.

Shared Well and Septic System: Water and sewage costs are included in the monthly HOA fees.

Property Use: Owners can use the property surrounding their homes, subject to occasional HOA approval.

All homes in the development are two-story single-family residences with:

1,536 finished above-grade square feet

418 finished below-grade square feet

235 unfinished below-grade square feet

A one-car garage and deck

3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (Homes #3 and #5 were completed with 1.5 baths.)

Properties include:

1 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



2 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



3 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



4 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



5 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



7 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



8 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



9 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



10 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



11 Margots Way

Rockaway, NJ 07435



Important Note

This is not a sale of the real property located at 1-5 and 7-11 Margots Way, Rockaway, NJ. This is a sale of the 100% membership interest in the limited liability company holding title to the properties. Therefore, no showings of the property will be conducted.

Bidding Information

Interested buyers should review the requirements to participate in the bankruptcy sale process available on AW Properties Global’s website. For further information, please contact Diana Peterson at 312-218-6102 or dianap@awproperties.com.

Parties intending to bid on the above collateral must contact the Secured Party’s legal department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions.

Secured Party’s Legal Contact:

Ethan Gao, Esq.

Gao Law Firm PLLC

3307 Candle Stick Ln

Katy, TX 77494

Phone: 541-753-7210

Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals, including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs, who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach.

The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com, or contact:

Diana Peterson

AW Properties Global

312-218-6102

dianap@awproperties.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.