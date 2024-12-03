Winter Wins are Here: New December Games on Sale Now

Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls Past Half-a-Billion-Dollar Mark

December 3, 2024 – JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is ringing in the holiday season with a fresh slate of instant games available at authorized retailers today, including the return of fan favorite Jumbo Bucks Limited, a $10 game with a $200,000 top prize.

Debuting alongside this fan favorite are the $5 Super Cashword and $2 Cash Grab tickets. With multiple ways to win and a top prize of $100,000, the Super Cashword will have puzzle fans and cash seekers alike hooked, while Cash Grab will offer players plenty of chances to score big with cash prizes up to $20,000.

Players are encouraged to play responsibly and visit www.mslottery.com for additional details on prizes, odds, and more.

Jackpot Update

The Mega Millions® jackpot continues to climb. Tonight’s jackpot is $541 million, with an cash value of $257.6 million. Lotto America’s jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 4, is $16.28 million with a cash value of $7.7 million, while Powerball’s is $240 million with a cash value of $113.6 million. Mississippi Match 5 nears the quarter-million-dollar mark with a jackpot of $485,000. All jackpots and cash values are estimates based on sales.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The second drawing will take place this Thursday, Dec. 5. Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for the next Bonus Promotion drawing occurring Thursday, Dec. 19.

Prizes in the Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000 and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.