President Cyril Ramaphosa announces National Executive changes

The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 (“Constitution”) vests executive authority of the Republic in the President. The President exercises executive authority together with other members of cabinet in fulfilling various provisions of the Constitution and national legislation.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of cabinet in delivering to its mandate and in accordance with section 91(2) of the Constitution, I have decided to make the following changes to the national executive;

1. Ms Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, currently the Minister of Human Settlements is appointed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

2. Ms Thembi Nkadimeng, currently the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is appointed the Minister of Human Settlements

Furthermore, in accordance with the section 93(1) (a) of the Constitution,

3. Ms Phumzile Mgcina, is appointed the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. Ms Mgcina has been serving in the national executive as the Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment.

4. Ms Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala is appointed the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour. Ms Nemadzinga-Tshabalala has been serving in the national executive as the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

The changes to the national executive are effective immediately. I would like to wish these members of the national executive well in their new positions.

For media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

