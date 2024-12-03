Governor Abbott Appoints Dunmoyer, Bryant To Texas Judicial Council

TEXAS, December 3 - December 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Dunmoyer and reappointed Kevin Bryant to the Texas Judicial Council for terms set to expire on June 30, 2029. The Council studies the court system in Texas and looks for methods to improve while also investigating and reporting on matters referred to the council relating to the court system.

David Dunmoyer of Pflugerville is the campaign director for Better Tech for Tomorrow and water policy at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineer’s Water Infrastructure Security Enhancements Standing Committee. Dunmoyer received a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from Texas Christian University and a Master of Public Affairs from The University of Texas at Austin.

Kevin Bryant of Dallas is General Counsel for Crow Holdings and has been with CHC-affiliated entities since 1997. He is a member of the Real Estate Roundtable Tax Policy Committee and serves on the board of Uplift Education, Dallas Breakfast Group, and the Dallas Symphony Association Board of Governors. Bryant received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University.