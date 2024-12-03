Vici’s “Proposal To Pitch”- Revolutionizing Digital Ad Sales with Automated Sales Proposals

A digital advertising automated pitch proposal platform

This automated tool is designed to streamline the pitch proposal process for media sales professionals and advertising agency partners.

The Vici team has helped us build the “Proposal To Pitch” tool into an integrated proposal tool, giving us the ability to propose digital, radio, and creative services into one great looking proposal” — Wendy Lynch, CRMCi, CDMC. Director of Integrated Marketing and Digital.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vici, a leader in innovative digital solutions, is thrilled to introduce their new online technology platform called “Proposal To Pitch.” This automated tool is designed to streamline the pitch proposal process for media sales professionals and advertising agency partners, making it easier than ever to respond to Requests for Proposals (RFPs) with stunning, interactive, client-facing presentations.

“Proposal To Pitch” leverages advanced technology to transform traditional RFP responses into dynamic PowerPoint-like on-line presentations. By simply entering in basic client targeting details, users can create a comprehensive pitch that showcases their offerings with professionalism and precision in a matter of minutes. The platform incorporates essential elements from the RFP, including client names, logos, website screenshots, maps of the target location, and tailored ad product descriptions, targeting strategies and graphics for products like Social Mirror Ads, Mobile Conquesting, Artificial Intelligence powered Programmatic Display, OTT, Amazon Ads, etc.

Key features of “Proposal To Pitch” include:

• Automated Content Generation: The platform automatically compiles information from RFPs to generate engaging presentations, ensuring that all necessary details are included without the manual hassle.

• Visual Enhancements: With built-in graphics and explanations for each digital ad product, users can easily communicate value and impact to prospective clients.

• Targeting Options: The tool outlines precise targeting options, allowing sales teams to demonstrate how their solutions align with client goals.

• Forecasting Tools: “Proposal To Pitch” offers forecasts of ad inventory and investment costs, providing potential clients with a clear understanding of expected outcomes and budget implications, as well as upsell opportunities.

• Sales Data: This tool empowers sales representatives by providing insights into proposal engagement, showing who has opened their proposals and tracking time spent on each page. It also includes features to automate follow-up with drip email campaigns and enables e-signature capabilities for seamless contract signing.

One of Vici’s media partners who has used the platform said, “Seven Mountains Media was looking for a great proposal tool that would make it easier for our clients to accept a proposal with an electronic signature and Vici brought it to us! The Vici team has helped us build the “Proposal To Pitch” tool into an integrated proposal tool, giving us the ability to propose digital, radio, and creative services into one great looking proposal." -Wendy Lynch, CRMCi, CDMC. Director of Integrated Marketing and Digital.

"We understand the challenges that media sales and ad agency professionals face when crafting pitches in a competitive landscape," said Todd Schumacher, CEO of Vici. "Proposal To Pitch is designed to empower teams with a fast, efficient, and visually appealing way to present their offerings, ultimately driving better engagement and higher conversion rates."

“Proposal To Pitch” is now available for media sales teams and advertising agencies looking to enhance their proposal process. The platform is intuitive and user-friendly, making it accessible to users of all technical levels and a must for the digital MarTech Stack.

For more information on “Proposal To Pitch” or to request a demo, please visit please visit www.ViciMediaInc.com.

**About Vici**

Vici partners with traditional local media companies and advertising agencies nationwide, enabling them to provide a broad suite of digital marketing products and services to their end customers. Founded in 2014, Vici offers white-labeled solutions including their proprietary “Proposal-To-Pitch”, an automated proposal tool that creates client facing presentations, sales training, digital media planning, online ad buying, reporting, and campaign optimization through a multi-platform approach. With a focus on technology and data-driven strategies, Vici helps businesses navigate the evolving landscape of digital marketing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.