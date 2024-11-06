Vici Unveils Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Product To Their MarTech

Stats about Digital Out Of Home Advertising GIF Image of Stats about Digital Out Of Home Advertising

Combining the power of digital technology with traditional out-of-home advertising

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vici is a leader in digital advertising solutions, and is excited to reveal its latest product: Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Ads. This groundbreaking offering combines the power of digital technology with traditional out-of-home advertising, providing brands with a dynamic and engaging way to reach their target audiences.

With the rise of digital screens in public spaces, DOOH advertising presents an unparalleled opportunity for brands to capture the attention of consumers in high-traffic areas. Vici's new product allows advertisers to display vibrant, eye-catching content in real-time. With Vici's DOOH Ads, businesses can now reach consumers at the right place and at the right time. This product is a game-changer for marketers, as it allows them to deliver targeted and relevant messages to consumers on-the-go. A staggering 73% of US consumers view DOOH ads favorably.1

Vici has curated a network of inventory partners to provide DOOH throughout the country including; Adams Outdoor, Atmosphere TV, Clear Channel Outdoor, Edison Interactive, Hivestack, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Outfront Media Inc, T-Mobile, Vistar Media, Zoom Media, and others.

"We are thrilled to introduce our DOOH Ads to our suite of digital products. This product is a result of our team's dedication to constantly innovate and provide our clients with the best advertising solutions. With DOOH Ads, businesses can reach consumers in a more impactful and engaging way, creating a lasting impression and driving results," said Todd Schumacher, CEO of Vici. “We are excited to empower our partners to make a significant impact in their clients’ advertising efforts.”

Key features of Vici’s Digital Out-Of-Home Ads include:

 Targeted Advertising: Advanced data analytics enables advertisers to tailor messages to specific locations, enhancing relevance and effectiveness.

 High Visibility: Placed in high-traffic areas, DOOH ads capture the attention of a large audience, increasing brand exposure.

 Interactive Experiences: Engage consumers with interactive content that encourages participation and drives brand loyalty.

 Comprehensive Reporting: Access in-depth analytics to measure campaign performance and ROI effectively.

 Weather Triggered Ads: Ads can be set to display only when a certain weather event happens (such as when it raining, certain temperature, etc.) if an advertiser desires this.

Vici can serve Digital Out of Homes (DOOH) in a combination of locations throughout a given geographic area such as: Apartment Buildings and Condominiums, Bars, Billboards, Cannabis Dispensaries, Casual Dining, Colleges and Universities, Convenience Stores, Fueling Stations, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Hotels, Liquor Stores, Malls, Movie Theaters, Nightclubs, Office Buildings, Parking Garages, Quick Service Restaurants, Recreational Locations, Salons, Spas, Sports Entertainment, Taxi & Rideshare TV, and Urban Panels.

DOOH is the fastest-growing advertising channel with 24% growth last year and a tremendous 82% ad recall.2 As consumers increasingly seek out personalized and engaging experiences, Vici is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the demands of the modern marketplace.

Vici's DOOH Ads are a part of their comprehensive MarTech (Marketing Technology) suite, which includes a range of digital advertising solutions such as programmatic display, including Social Mirror ads, Mobile Conquesting, social media advertising, SEM and OTT (Over-The-Top) advertising. For more information about Digital Out-Of-Home Ads or to schedule a demo, please visit www.ViciMediaInc.com.

**About Vici**

Vici partners with traditional local media companies and advertising agencies nationwide, enabling them to provide a broad suite of digital marketing products and services to their end customers. Founded in 2014, Vici offers white-labeled solutions including their proprietary “Proposal-To-Pitch”, an automated proposal tool that creates client facing presentations, sales training, digital media planning, online ad buying, reporting, and campaign optimization through a multi-platform approach. With a focus on technology and data-driven strategies, Vici helps businesses navigate the evolving landscape of digital marketing.

