YLF Cosmetology to Unveil New Institute with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House Celebration on October 23

School opens on October 21 to aspiring cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring students

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- YLF Cosmetology Institute announced today that a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate its grand opening.The new state-of-the-art cosmetology training facility includes 5,000 square feet of learning space and classrooms designed as virtual salons and spas to provide an immersive learning environment. The institute offers everything aspiring cosmetology students need for a thriving career as a licensed cosmetologist, esthetician, or nail technician. With real-world instructors and best-in-class learning at a great price, the school utilizes Pivot Point curriculum, and offers a balanced mix of digital and hands-on learning.Media are invited to cover this special event where they will be welcomed by Adam Casteel, CEO and Founder of YLF Cosmetology Institute. The community is also invited to attend and meet the team, tour the new facility, and enjoy appetizers and drinks and can RSVP here "My vision is to create modern, hands-on learning environments and supportive spaces where we can build the next generation of certified cosmetologists, estheticians and nail technicians across the state of Arkansas," said Casteel. "It has been so rewarding to see this come to life at our first institute in Hot Springs. I'm very proud of our progress and ready to show it to the community."Media interested in attending are requested to RSVP at celisevaughn@commspro.co by 8 a.m., Friday, October 18, and should arrive no later than 2:45 p.m. on the day of the event. YLF Cosmetology Institute opens with its first class of students on Monday, October 21 and is now enrolling students for the next semester. For more information or to enroll, visit www.ylfcosmetology.com or call (501) 701-4037.About YLF Cosmetology InstituteYLF Cosmetology Institute offers real-world, immersive training for a thriving career as a licensed cosmetologist, esthetician, and nail technician. The 5,000 square foot institute located in Hot Springs, Arkansas is a state-of-the-art facility with multiple classrooms built as virtual, live learning centers. YLF Cosmetology Institute is a proud Pivot Point Partner School, utilizing Pivot Point's industry-leading curriculum and educational materials.

