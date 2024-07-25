YLF COSMETOLOGY INSTITUTE IS OPENING IN HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS
New state-of-the-art school is now enrolling aspiring cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring students for the fall semester
We built YLF Cosmetology Institute to provide students with an innovative learning experience using the latest tools and technologies.”HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YLF Cosmetology Institute announced today that it will be opening a state-of-the-art cosmetology training facility in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The institute offers immersive programs in cosmetology, esthetics and nail technology, providing students with real-world experience and preparing them for successful careers as licensed beauty professionals.
Under the leadership of CEO and Founder Adam Casteel, YLF Cosmetology Institute is now enrolling students for the fall semester. Casteel has a passion for mentoring future cosmetologists, estheticians and nail technicians, giving students the opportunity to learn in an engaging, hands-on environment.
“We built YLF Cosmetology Institute to provide students with an innovative learning experience using the latest tools and technologies,” said Casteel. “Our programs are designed to prepare students to pass their state licensing exams and launch thriving careers helping clients look and feel their best.”
YLF Cosmetology Institute is a Pivot Point® Partner School, utilizing Pivot Point's industry-leading curriculum and educational materials. The institute’s classrooms are designed to integrate virtual education alongside immersive live learning in a salon and spa environment where students gain real-world experience. The instructors are also licensed, practicing cosmetology professionals with experience in the latest techniques and trends.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in September to celebrate the opening of the institute. More details will be provided in the coming weeks.
For more information or to enroll, visit www.ylfcosmetology.com or call 501-701-4037.
About YLF Cosmetology Institute
YLF Cosmetology Institute offers real-world, immersive training for a thriving career as a licensed cosmetologist, esthetician, and nail technician. The 5,000 square foot institute located in Hot Springs, Arkansas is a state-of-the-art facility with multiple classrooms built as virtual, live learning centers and various salon and spa stations. YLF Cosmetology Institute is a proud Pivot Point® Partner School.
