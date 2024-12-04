Jenesis Software Announces Insurance House on JenesisNow’s J-Rate Comparative Rater

Streamlining Insurance Quoting for North Carolina Agencies Partnered with Insurance House and Southern General.

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesis Software, a pioneer in web-based insurance agency management systems , is excited to announce the integration with Insurance House and Southern General Insurance Company into its JenesisNow J-Rate platform. This enhancement offers North Carolina insurance agencies a powerful tool to streamline the quoting process, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency in managing insurance policies.JenesisNow J-Rate has been a trusted platform for insurance professionals, simplifying workflows and automating the quoting process for participating personal auto carriers. With Insurance House now part of the system, agencies can look forward to faster, more seamless operations that save time and reduce errors. This integration marks another step in Jenesis Software’s commitment to equipping insurance agencies with cutting-edge technology.“Partnering with Insurance House and Southern General Insurance Company is a milestone in our mission to empower agencies with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive North Carolina auto insurance market,” said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software. “This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance the experience for both agencies and their clients.”Insurance House echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the value of this new partnership. “This is a game changer for us,” remarked Diane Boyer, Vice President of Operations at Insurance House. “By working with JenesisNow J-Rate, we’re ensuring that our agents have access to an efficient system that simplifies quoting while maintaining accuracy.”A New Standard in EfficiencyThe integration of Insurance House into JenesisNow J-Rate brings several benefits to North Carolina insurance agencies.- Instant Quotes: Agencies can quickly generate accurate personal auto insurance quotes for Southern General policies without leaving the JenesisNow platform.- Seamless Integration: Built-in connectivity ensures a smooth flow of information, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the potential for errors.- Real-Time Updates: Automated processes and live updates ensure that agents always have the most current information at their fingertips, enabling them to make informed decisions quickly.These features enhance the overall workflow, allowing agencies to focus on what matters most: providing excellent service to their clients.National General - an Allstate company, Dairyland Auto, and Discovery Insurance Company are other companies included in the J-Rate comparative rater (only available in North Carolina) on the JenesisNow platform.Getting StartedNorth Carolina insurance professionals can access the J-Rate comparative rater for personal auto quotes through their existing JenesisNow accounts. To activate this feature, users simply need to log in and explore the updated J-Rate system. For assistance in setting up J-Rate, Jenesis Software offers dedicated support to guide agencies through the process.“This integration is a testament to our ongoing efforts to improve and expand the capabilities of JenesisNow,” added Eddie Price. “We’re always looking for ways to deliver more value to our clients, and this is just one example of our commitment to innovation.”For more information about Jenesis Software or to learn more about JenesisNow J-Rate, visit www.jenesissoftware.com or call (828) 245-1171.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 20 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

