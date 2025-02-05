JenesisDigital Launches JenesisLink Strategic Marketing Solution for Insurance & Title Agencies

JenesisLink: An All-in-One Solution for Streamlined Operations, Stronger Client Relationships, and Sustainable Business Growth

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JenesisDigital is excited to announce the launch of JenesisLink, a state-of-the-art all-in-one digital marketing solution , developed to assist insurance agencies, title agents, and attorneys in their business growth, client relationships, and web presence. JenesisLink's essential tools include a CRM, reputation management , and email automation marketing, which makes it very easy to engage, generate leads, and retain clients while at the same time making work processes easier.“JenesisLink reflects our mission to provide innovative marketing tools that deliver results,” said Eddie Price, CEO of Jenesis Software. “We understand the challenges businesses face when managing client interactions and building online reputations, and we’ve designed JenesisLink to make those tasks easier and more effective.”Core Features of JenesisLink• Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Track communication and add or import contacts and their notes and updates. Follow up and create tasks for moving leads through the sales pipeline, along with the follow-ups.• Reputation Management: Request reviews via automated emails. Address issues with 3-star feedback, and guide 4- and 5-star reviews to your Google page. We share positive reviews on social media, using auto-replies and an optional website review widget.• Live Website Chat Widget: Real time conversation with your website visitors on desktop or mobile, to capture leads and increase conversion.• Email Marketing Automation: Design personalized emails using a drag-and-drop builder, automate follow-ups, and see how your campaigns are performing with analytics.• Survey Tool with Conditional Logic: Conduct surveys to qualify or disqualify leads via SMS or email, based on their responses.• Appointment Calendars: A CRM-connected calendar to help you manage your schedule, and allow your clients to book appointments easily.• Reactivation Campaigns and Welcome Autoresponders: Use drip campaigns to bring back leads and welcome new clients to your business and services.Affordable PricingJenesisLink is available with flexible pricing, including a setup fee and monthly packages.Customizable add-ons include:• Reputation management to respond and increase reviews• Dedicated phone number for targeted marketing outreach• Email drip campaigns for generating consistent client reviews• Proposal features to create detailed service outlines or concise cost agreements for added valueLearn MoreJenesisLink is a one-stop strategic marketing solution that assists insurance agencies to improve their workflow, interact more with their clients and gain growth. JenesisLink’s set of tools achieves business growth by integrating marketing and operational functions into one platform.JenesisLink's set of tools helps establish lead generation, conversion, and client retention cycles to help agencies grow their customer base and sustain long-term profitability.Visit JenesisDigital.com or call (571) 222-5450 to discover how JenesisLink can elevate your marketing strategy.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 20 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.About JenesisDigitalJenesisDigital is a leading provider of custom digital marketing tools and solutions for insurance, title agencies, and attorneys. With a focus on innovation and user experience, JenesisDigital helps agencies streamline operations and improve customer engagement through cutting-edge technology solutions. To learn more, visit jenesisdigital.com.

