Buchanan Settlements Announces Opening of Second Office in Chambersburg

Locally Owned Title and Settlement Services Provider Expands Reach to Better Serve Clients

Our second office in Chambersburg opens the door to more accessibility for our clients, allowing us to better serve our clients in the Chambersburg and surrounding areas.” — Nathan Bonner, Co-Owner, Office Manager, Title Agent

CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buchanan Settlement Services is pleased to announce the one-year celebration of the opening of its second office, located at 983 Lincoln Way East, Suite 1, Chambersburg, PA 17201. This development reflects the company’s strategic commitment to enhance convenience for clients and expand its presence in the region.Buchanan Settlements, known for providing title insurance and settlement services throughout Pennsylvania, has unveiled its satellite office in Chambersburg. The company, headquartered at 2021 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268, offers a comprehensive range of services designed to streamline real estate transactions and ensure client satisfaction. With the additional location, customers in Chambersburg and surrounding areas now have a more convenient site to meet with representatives and finalize closings.The decision to establish a second office in Chambersburg was driven by the growing number of real estate closings that Buchanan Settlements has been handling in the region. The company identified a need to provide a more convenient location for clients who live or work in or around Chambersburg, ensuring they would not have to travel long distances for critical meetings. This new office, accessible directly along Rt. 30 and near I-81, is intended to simplify the closing process and increase operational efficiency.Although the Chambersburg office does not currently have permanent on-site employees, it is open by appointment. The team at Buchanan Settlements intends to offer the same services available at the Waynesboro headquarters, including Pennsylvania title insurance , settlement services, residential closings, commercial closings, attorney certifications, title search services, and document preparation. By delivering the same high level of support, the company aims to uphold the reputation it has built for prompt, reliable service at competitive rates.This expansion marks a milestone in the ongoing growth of Buchanan Settlements. The increase in customer demand and the rising number of clients within Chambersburg and its surrounding neighborhoods played a pivotal role in the decision to open a second office. Furthermore, the move aligns with the company’s vision of strategic growth and underscores its mission to provide quality title services efficiently and transparently.Buchanan Settlements is locally owned and operated by licensed Pennsylvania Title Agents , including Co-Owners Dawn Monn and Nathan Bonner, as well as Attorney and Licensed Pennsylvania Title Agent, Jeffrey S. Evans.Their combined expertise has enabled the company to deliver detail-oriented service and foster relationships within the real estate community. By prioritizing client needs, they strive to maintain an environment of trust and reliability, which has become synonymous with the Buchanan Settlements name.The newer Chambersburg location serves as another point of connection for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals who wish to finalize closings and other essential aspects of property transactions. By further establishing the company’s presence in the area, Buchanan Settlements aims to strengthen its relationships with local businesses and continue its tradition of exceptional customer service.The company advises prospective clients to remain cautious when comparing title charges, as some providers may fail to disclose additional fees for document preparation, wire transfers, or other necessary items.“Our second office in Chambersburg opens the door to more accessibility for our clients,” commented Co-Owner Nathan Bonner. “This expansion marks a significant milestone for us and will allow us to better serve our clients in the Chambersburg and surrounding areas.”For more information visit www.buchanansettlements.com About Buchanan SettlementsBuchanan Settlements is a Pennsylvania-based title and settlement services provider, dedicated to delivering prompt and reliable assistance for residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.