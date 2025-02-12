GEICO Selects the Mizrahi and Garris Insurance Agency for Their New Personal Auto Insurance Channel

Our core values, such as providing superior customer service, building life-long relationships, and educating our customers, blend well with GEICO’s commitment to these same values.” — Dennis Mizrahi, President of the Mizrahi and Garris Insurance Agency

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mizrahi and Garris Insurance Agency is proud to announce our new partnership with GEICO Insurance, a leading affordable and reliable insurance product provider. Mizrahi and Garris has been selected as one of only 100 agencies to be part of GEICO’s exclusive independent agency personal auto insurance channel in Florida “Working with GEICO is a natural fit for our agency,” said Dennis Mizrahi, President of the Mizrahi and Garris Insurance Agency . “Our core values, such as providing superior customer service, building life-long relationships with our customers, and educating our customers about the best coverage options, blend well with GEICO’s commitment to these same values.”GEICO’s competitive rates, outstanding claims experience, and easy access to great coverage, combined with Mizrahi and Garris’s over 20 years of local insurance expertise, make Mizrahi and Garris one of the best agencies to offer this program in the Jacksonville area.About the Mizrahi and Garris Insurance Agency:For over 20 years, the insurance experts at the Mizrahi and Garris Insurance Agency have served individuals and businesses in the Jacksonville, Florida, area.We provide world-class insurance services, including:· Home and Condo Insurance (Including Home Insurance for New Construction)· Automobile Insurance for Individuals and Businesses· Commercial Property Insurance· Business Insurance Services (including General Liability Insurance and Insurance for Home Businesses)· Insurance for Small Business Owners· RV Insurance (including Motorhome, Golf Cart, and Motorcycle Insurance)· Boat and Watercraft Insurance· Life and Long Term Care Insurance (including Term, Whole Life, and Universal Life Insurance)Mizrahi and Garris is an independent insurance agency that provides superior customer service and builds life-long relationships with our clients. Let us be your partners to protect you with the proper coverage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.