Next American Sports Pro Competition Launches to Discover the Next Generation of Elite Athletes
Next American Sports Pro is like American Idol for Sports”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:
— Alexis Levi Founder and CEO
Alexis Levi
CEO
877-801-NEXT (6398)
702-665-1980 Cell
nextamericansportspro@gmail.com
7/23/2024
Next American Sports Pro Competition Launches to Discover the Next Generation of Elite Athletes
The Next American Sports Pro competition is the latest and greatest version similar to American Idol but for the Sports Industry. They are proud to announce its official launch, aiming to revolutionize the landscape of amateur sports in the United States.
This nationwide competition seeks to uncover and nurture the next generation of elite athletes across various sports disciplines. The show will broadcast on the Next American Sports Pro YouTube Channel and will be available on the Next American Sports Pro App launching in October.
Key Details:
Registration Opens: Today 7/23/2024 Online at www.nextamericansportspro.com
Competition Start Date: First Tryout is on September 23, 2024, in Las Vegas for Men and Women Basketball Players. The Production Team will be onsite taping the tryouts and capturing footage that will be on the Post Tryout show.
Once selected 10 Athletes will compete on 10 episodes in Las Vegas. They will be flown to Las Vegas for a 2-week period.
Website: www.nextamericansportspro.com APPLY NOW!!
Following the Basketball Tryouts is Football, MMA and Boxing, Baseball and Soccer. Apply Now!!
The Judges for the Basketball series consist of Rick Barry, Naismith Hall of Fame Member for Basketball, Top 50 Player of the NBA. Alexis Levi, Sports Executive, First Women to Own and Be a General Manager of a Men's Basketball Team 2007, 2023 Who’s Who of America, and Clive Williamson Certified Sports Agent for Basketball, NBA, WNBA, FIBA and MLS.
Celebrities and Influencers will pop in and surprise the players. The competition will provide a unique platform to showcase their skills and gain national recognition.
Comprehensive Structure
The competition will feature multiple rounds:
Round 1 will start in Las Vegas for all 12 Sports: Basketball, Football, Baseball, Boxing, MMA, Tennis, Golf, Soccer, Softball, Ice Hockey, Track and Field, Esports. Lacrosse, Rugby, Cricket
Regional Qualifiers: Local events held across major cities.
National Semifinals: Top performers from the regional qualifiers compete for a spot in the 10 Episode Series
Grand Finale: The best athletes from the semifinals vie for the title of Next American Sports Pro in the United States.
Exciting Prizes and Opportunities
Winners will receive a range of prizes, including scholarships, professional training programs, vacations and cash awards. Additionally, standout athletes will have opportunities to be selected by 1 of the 25 Sports Agents that are on board.
Esteemed Judges and Mentors
The competition will be judged by a panel of esteemed former Professional Athletes and Renowned Coaches, Sports Professionals, Sports Agents offering participants expert feedback and guidance. These mentors will play a crucial role in helping athletes refine their techniques and strategies.
Community and Collaboration
The Next American Sports Pro Team consists of 12 Advisory Board Members (See Site under About Us), Representatives in all 50 states, 25 Sports Agents and 12 countries. Africa, Dubai, UAE, Asia, Latin America, UK, Austria, Australia, Canada.
Quote from Organizer
“Our mission is to create an inclusive and comprehensive platform where athletes 18 and over can demonstrate their abilities and gain the recognition they deserve,” said Alexis Levi, CEO, founder of Next American Sports Pro. “We believe that talent is universal, but opportunities are not. This competition aims to bridge that gap.” The Exposure that these athletes will get both on the website, podcasts, magazines and events will be priceless. Alexis Levi says, if you can’t be found you can’t be seen!
For the youth 5 years old to 18 they have Pro Athletes, Coaches, Trainers, Development Coaches that have over 10 years of experience. They are available through the VIP Athlete Center to assist parents and coaches with making the best decisions whether it be for College or the Pro route. The VIP Athlete center gives them exposure on the Recruiting and Training platform, Discounts to Camps, Courses, Webinars and Conferences.
Alexis Levi
Next Sports Pro LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
TikTok
Next American Sports Pro Promo