EticaAG’s Immersion Cooling Technology Extends Battery Cell Life by 20%

New research highlights improved thermal management and reduced degradation in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG, a leader and OEM in innovative battery energy storage systems (BESS), announces groundbreaking findings from its latest research: the company’s proprietary immersion cooling technology extends battery life by an impressive 20%. This advancement highlights EticaAG's commitment to delivering safer, more efficient, and sustainable energy storage solutions.According to EticaAG's research , battery cells degrade faster when operating outside their optimal temperature range. By submerging battery cells in a dielectric coolant, EticaAG’s immersion cooling system maintains consistent, ideal temperatures. This reduces thermal stress and minimizes degradation, allowing battery cells to complete significantly more charge and discharge cycles before reaching the same state of health as traditional cooling methods.“Temperature is one of the key factors in battery degradation,” said Gavin Wang, Founder and President of Etica Battery. “Our immersion cooling technology ensures that each battery cell operates within its ideal range, resulting in enhanced performance, longer life, and reduced costs for our customers.”Key Findings from the Research:1) Extended Battery Life: Immersion cooling extends the lifespan of battery cells by up to 20%, reducing replacement frequency and overall costs.2) Improved Safety: By eliminating hotspots and maintaining uniform cooling, the technology minimizes the risk of thermal runaway and other safety concerns.3) Sustainability Benefits: A longer battery lifespan reduces waste and environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals.The research, detailed in EticaAG's white paper , underscores the importance of advanced thermal management in the energy storage industry. It also builds on findings from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and other scientific studies, which emphasize the critical role of temperature control in battery performance and longevity.EticaAG’s immersion cooling system not only enhances safety and reduces environmental impact but also delivers substantial financial benefits. By lowering maintenance and replacement costs, the technology enables operators to achieve greater value over the lifecycle of their BESS installations.Learn More About Etica’s Immersion Cooling Technology that Extends Battery Life by 20%Discover how Etica's Immersion Cooling Technology is revolutionizing energy storage safety and efficiency. Read our comprehensive white paper at https://eticaag.com/immersion-cooling-extends-battery-life-20-percent/

