EticaAG Launches Retrofit BESS Platform to Unlock AI Data Center Capacity Without Grid Upgrades

EticaAG's Retrofit BESS Platform Converts Existing Data Centers to AI-Ready Facilities — No Grid Upgrade Required

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of fire-safe lithium-ion battery energy storage systems, today announced the commercial availability of its AI Data Center Retrofit platform, a high-power battery architecture designed to enable GPU-dense AI infrastructure deployment on existing utility service without waiting years for grid upgrades.As demand for AI compute accelerates, data center operators are increasingly constrained by infrastructure bottlenecks. Utility interconnection delays alone can extend project timelines by three to five years, while permitting challenges and equipment shortages further delay new capacity. EticaAG’s retrofit solution is designed to eliminate these barriers.“Data center operators already have the buildings, generators, and infrastructure. What they lack is enough utility power to support AI workloads,” said Jaime Hidalgo, CEO of EticaAG. “Our retrofit architecture enables operators to deploy AI capacity immediately, using the infrastructure they already have, without waiting years for grid upgrades.”Across major U.S. markets, new data center development faces three primary constraints:• Grid interconnection delays that push deployment timelines out by years• Permitting and community opposition that add 12 to 24 months before construction begins• Critical infrastructure shortages, including power transformers with lead times extending two to four yearsThese constraints compound, delaying AI infrastructure deployment and creating significant lost revenue opportunities.EticaAG’s retrofit platform bypasses all three.By upgrading existing facilities rather than building new ones, operators avoid zoning challenges, reduce permitting risk, and deploy capacity within already approved sites. The system also eliminates the need for new grid infrastructure, allowing facilities to operate within their existing utility service.Accelerating Time to RevenueAI compute infrastructure can generate between $50 and $100 per kilowatt-hour in revenue. Every month of delay represents tens of millions of dollars in unrealized income.EticaAG’s retrofit platform can be deployed in as little as nine to twelve months, compared to multi-year timelines for traditional grid upgrades. In addition to accelerating revenue, the system reduces or eliminates:• $10 to $55 million in utility upgrade costs• $2.7 to $4.5 million in annual demand charges• Up to $800,000 annually through energy arbitrageA Tiered Architecture for AI WorkloadsThe platform combines three purpose-built systems into a unified architecture:• Fortis 2600AC: a high-power outdoor container that responds within milliseconds to absorb rapid GPU load fluctuations, delivering grid-quality power with synthetic inertia, harmonic filtering, and voltage regulation• Legion C20: an energy-shifting system that maintains stable load profiles and supports sustained demand• Fortis 185: an indoor UPS companion cabinet providing zero-transfer-time ride-through and power quality supportTogether, these systems enable data centers to operate high-density AI workloads within existing utility constraints while maintaining power stability and uptime.Why Conventional Battery Systems Fall ShortThe transient buffering required for AI workloads introduces a duty cycle that conventional battery systems cannot sustain.AI infrastructure generates rapid, high-frequency load fluctuations, requiring systems to cycle continuously at high C-rates — often hundreds to thousands of times per day. While NMC cells provide the power density required for this role, they also generate substantial heat under sustained cycling.In conventional air- or liquid-cooled systems, this leads to thermal derating or accelerated degradation, preventing sustained operation at rated power.EticaAG’s LiquidShield™ immersion cooling technology addresses this challenge directly.By removing heat at the cell level and maintaining uniform temperatures regardless of cycling intensity, LiquidShield enables continuous high-power operation without derating — allowing the system to perform under AI data center duty cycles that conventional BESS cannot support.This enables the platform to deliver rated power under real-world AI workloads.Safe, Indoor Deployment in Constrained EnvironmentsIn addition to performance advantages, the platform enables deployment in environments where conventional systems face restrictions.EticaAG’s immersion architecture prevents ignition and thermal propagation at the cell level while maintaining uniform temperatures during high-rate operation. The integrated HazGuard™ system contains and neutralizes toxic and flammable gases within a sealed module environment.This allows safe deployment in indoor and space-constrained locations, expanding siting flexibility for data center operators.Domestic Manufacturing and Incentive EligibilityAll EticaAG systems are manufactured in the United States using FEOC-compliant supply chains, qualifying for Investment Tax Credit (ITC) benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Projects may be eligible for 30% base credits, with potential increases to 50% based on domestic content and energy community criteria.AvailabilityThe Fortis 2600AC and Fortis 185 are available for strategic OEM partnership, including co-development and exclusive supply arrangements. Draft technical specifications are available at EticaAG.comThe Legion C20 is currently available for Q2 2027 delivery.EticaAG, Inc. is a U.S.-based battery energy storage system manufacturer and joint venture between AssetGenie, Inc. (Pennsylvania) and Etica Battery, Inc. (Taiwan). The company designs and manufactures high-power-density NMC and LFP battery systems for data center, commercial, and industrial applications.EticaAG’s LiquidShield™ immersion cooling and HazGuard™ gas containment technologies prevent ignition and contain toxic gases, enabling safe deployment in indoor and occupied-adjacent environments. All products are manufactured in the United States and qualify for ITC incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

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