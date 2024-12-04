When The Bough Breaks Docu film produced by Tanya Newbould & Brooke Shields starts streaming Dec 15, 2024 Amazon, Itunes

Brooke Shields with the producers of WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS Producer and Co-Creator of WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS

“WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS” NARRATED & EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY BROOKE SHIELDS TO START STREAMING DEC 15, 2024 ON AMAZON, GOOGLE PLAY & ITUNES

According to research, studies show a significant increase in stress and potential for depression symptoms around the holiday season” — Tanya Newbould,Producer & Co-Creator

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Docu-Film “WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS”, created and produced by Tanya Newbold and Jamielyn Lippman will start streaming on Dec 15, 2024. The Docu-Film is Executive Produced and narrated by Brooke Shields Celebrity Moms that appear in the film include: Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips, Real Housewives of O.C Alum, Peggy Tanos, and Food Network Celebrity Chef Aarti Sequeira, Tanya Newbould also appears in this Docu Film who is the producer and Co-Creator of the film.When The Bough Breaks is a feature length documentary about postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. Narrated and Executive Produced by Brooke Shields, this shocking film uncovers this very public health issue which affects one in five new mothers after childbirth.Executive Producer Brooke Shields said “When the Bough Breaks sheds a bright light on the serious issues associated with Postpartum Depression and postpartum psychosis. I am honored to be part of this team, that worked so fearlessly to bring awareness to cause and seek actions for mothers around the world.”The film follows Lindsay Gerszt, a mother who has been suffering from PPD for six years. Lindsay agrees to let the cameras document her and give us an in depth look at her path to recovery. We meet women who have committed infanticide and families who have lost loved ones to suicide.Babies are dying, women aren't speaking out and the signs are being missed. When The Bough Breaks takes us on a journey to find answers and break the silence. This film also features stories from singer Carnie Wilson, actress Tanya Newbould, celebrity chef Aarti Sequeira and Peggy Tanous of The Real Housewives of Orange County.Tanya Newbould said, “According to research, while exact statistics on PPD specifically during the holidays are limited, studies show a significant increase in stress and potential for depression symptoms around the holiday season, which can exacerbate existing postpartum depression (PPD) for new mothers; with a large portion of adults reporting heightened stress levels during the holidays, potentially impacting those experiencing PPD more severely.”

