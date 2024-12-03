Author And Podcaster Nikia Monique Wade Shares Her Journey Of Faith, Writing, And Empowerment
Nikia Monique Wade, a passionate author, ordained minister, and podcast host, recently shared the inspiration behind her book, My Little Book of Prayers: Words That Provoke Change, and podcast, A Seat at the Table shedding light on her mission to empower others through faith, practical tools, and meaningful connections.
A Foundation of Faith and Ministry
Wade’s journey began in the church, where she grew up immersed in ministry. Her parents were deeply involved in the church community, and Wade herself has served in various capacities since childhood.
She traveled extensively, helping her mother with a women’s ministry called I’m Every Woman, a safe space where women of all ages could share their life experiences and overcome challenges together. This foundation of faith and service shaped Wade’s commitment to helping others.
“I’ve preached and spoken on many platforms, but what really drives me is connecting with people and helping them find hope and solutions for their lives,” Wade shared.
In 2020, Wade felt inspired to create a resource that addressed common struggles faced by individuals—ranging from financial difficulties to health challenges—through the power of prayer. The result was a 13-chapter digital book of prayers, each grounded in Biblical scripture and accompanied by real-life stories of faith and transformation.
“I wanted it to be simple and accessible for everyone,” Wade explained. “Sometimes, people feel intimidated by prayer, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. I created a guide that anyone can use.”
Initially released for free, the book garnered positive feedback, prompting Wade to revamp and self-publish it on Amazon. “It’s been rewarding to see how the book has helped others in their faith journey,” she added.
In June 2023, Wade launched her podcast, A Seat at the Table, as a platform to provide actionable advice and encouragement for people seeking personal and professional growth.
The podcast covers topics like faith, wealth-building, career development, and holistic health, aiming to equip listeners with the tools they need to achieve their own version of success.
“I wanted to create a space where people could access knowledge and insights from experts they might not normally have access to,” Wade said. “Success means something different to everyone, so I focus on giving people a holistic approach to pursuing their goals.”
The podcast has featured a range of guests, including entrepreneurs, pro athletes, TV chefs, finance buffs, and industry leaders. Wade’s upcoming guest, her brother Duron Harmon, an NFL veteran of 10 years, will discuss his journey and insights in December.
Through her writing, ministry, and podcasting, Wade continues to uplift others by creating opportunities for growth and connection. Whether sharing prayers, hosting inspiring conversations, or fostering a sense of community, she remains dedicated to helping individuals find purpose and empowerment in their lives.
“My mission is to bring the table to the people,” Wade concluded. “Everyone deserves a seat at the table, and I’m committed to making that happen.
