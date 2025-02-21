CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Appoints Jason Druding as New Vice President of Business Services
~ Longtime workforce development leader brings deep experience partnering with local business community ~TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas has appointed Jason Druding as the new Vice President of Business Services. In this role, Druding will lead strategic initiatives focused on strengthening CSHP’s relationships with the business community across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties and driving workforce development programs that create meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.
With extensive experience in administrative management and organizational development, Druding has successfully managed workforce development programs, staff training, and organizational effectiveness strategies throughout his career. His leadership is marked by a strong commitment to supporting veterans, individuals with disabilities, and diverse talent pools, ensuring that economic growth is inclusive and accessible to all.
Druding has been instrumental in designing and implementing impactful programs such as Veteran Services, the Re-Employment Services Eligibility Assessment Program (RESEA), Tampa Bay Intern, and Professional Talent of Tampa Bay. His business acumen is reflected in his success negotiating contracts that resulted in more than $150,000 in cost savings over three years and securing strategic partnerships with more than 50 companies annually to support workforce training grants and economic development initiatives. Most recently under Druding’s leadership, the Business Services team has been instrumental in post-hurricane business recovery, connecting employers with vital workforce resources to support rebuilding efforts.
In his new role at CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas, Druding will oversee a comprehensive range of services designed to support both employers and job seekers. These include workforce development programs, recruitment services, career fairs, networking events, and employability skills training such as resume development, interview coaching, and job placement support. His goal is to create sustainable pathways that connect talent with opportunity, fostering economic growth and resilience throughout the region.
“Jason’s strategic vision, combined with his passion for workforce development, makes him an exceptional leader for this role,” said Keidrian Kunkel, CEO of CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas. “His proven passion for driving results and fostering community partnerships will be instrumental in advancing our mission to connect talent with opportunity across the region.”
For more information about CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas and its programs, visit careersourcehillsboroughpinellas.com.
About CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas
Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal-opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).
