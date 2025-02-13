CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Launches Summer Youth Initiative Targeting Opportunity Youth

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After championing the cause of opportunity youth at an Oct. 1 summit, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas will take the next step to help young people who have been disconnected from school and work in our community by opening applications for our summer jobs programs with a focus on opportunity youth.

“Opportunity youth” are defined as people between 16 and 24 years of age who are disconnected from school and work. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas conducted research in 2023 and found 27,305 young people who meet this criteria, part of a nationwide trend recognized in Public Health Reports for the risk this societal disconnection poses to their emotional, behavioral, and physical health. Beyond the consequences for them individually, young people who are disconnected from employment and education “also represent a loss of human capital, with high social and economic costs.”

Through this program, eligible youth will have access to paid summer employment, career exploration, and professional development workshops. Participants will earn $15 per hour, working up to 20 hours each week over a six-week period.

This program provides:

• Real-world experience with employers in leading industries
• Skill-building opportunities in teamwork, communication, leadership, and problem-solving
• Career exposure to in-demand occupations that support our region’s economic growth

By joining forces, Hillsborough and Pinellas are expanding access, strengthening employer partnerships, and building a powerful workforce pipeline for the future. Employers from both counties are invited to participate and help shape the next generation of talent.

“The unification of our workforce development services has given us a historic opportunity to transform how we support young people in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties,” said Keidrian Kunkel, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas CEO. “This summer, our Summer Jobs Initiative will be focused on ensuring that these young people can regain access to purposeful work experiences that build skills, confidence, and pathways to long-term success. By bringing together businesses, educators, and community leaders, we can create a future where no young adult is left behind. We are committed to making this vision a reality."

"The Opportunity Youth Workforce Summit was a crucial first step in bringing together business, education, and community leaders to tackle the challenges facing disengaged young people in Tampa Bay. Now, we’re building on that momentum, ensuring that more young people in Hillsborough and Pinellas have access to meaningful employment opportunities. By leveraging our combined resources and strong partnerships, we are not only creating summer jobs—we are laying the foundation for long-term career success and a stronger local economy," said board chair Barclay Harless.

Application for Youth may be accessed with the links below:

Summer Jobs Initiative – Hillsborough County Youth
Summer Jobs Initiative – Pinellas County Youth

Employer applications are currently being accepted via the links below:
TBSH 2025 Employer Application
Summer P.A.Y.S. Employer Application Summer P.A.Y.S. Employer Application

For more information, visit the Summer Youth Employment Programs Website.

Brian Burns
Tampa Free Press
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Launches Summer Youth Initiative Targeting Opportunity Youth

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Brian Burns
Tampa Free Press
Company/Organization
The Free Press
PO BOX 727
Land O Lakes, Florida, 34639
United States
+1 813-279-1480
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Soft-launched in April 2020, at the COVID-19 growth cycle, The Free Press continues its digital growth with reach in 43 countries, and primary reach in the Tampa DMA at 97%. While newspapers from around the country are evolving and changing to meet the needs of the ever-changing audience, The Free Press, headquartered in Hillsborough County Florida, is working for today and building for tomorrow. A completely digital platform that focuses on issues of today, law enforcement, local news, national news, and technology, The Free Press captures a younger audience where that audience is focused. Advertisers will benefit from being on the ground floor of new advances in this space and we look forward to working with them to help their businesses grow. We will be updating via press releases, our launches of new advances in digital mobile.

https://www.tampafp.com

More From This Author
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Launches Summer Youth Initiative Targeting Opportunity Youth
New veteran training opportunities available for roadway construction and infrastructure
Free event helps job seekers prepare for a new career in the new year
View All Stories From This Author