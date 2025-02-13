CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Launches Summer Youth Initiative Targeting Opportunity Youth
EINPresswire.com/ -- After championing the cause of opportunity youth at an Oct. 1 summit, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas will take the next step to help young people who have been disconnected from school and work in our community by opening applications for our summer jobs programs with a focus on opportunity youth.
“Opportunity youth” are defined as people between 16 and 24 years of age who are disconnected from school and work. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas conducted research in 2023 and found 27,305 young people who meet this criteria, part of a nationwide trend recognized in Public Health Reports for the risk this societal disconnection poses to their emotional, behavioral, and physical health. Beyond the consequences for them individually, young people who are disconnected from employment and education “also represent a loss of human capital, with high social and economic costs.”
Through this program, eligible youth will have access to paid summer employment, career exploration, and professional development workshops. Participants will earn $15 per hour, working up to 20 hours each week over a six-week period.
This program provides:
• Real-world experience with employers in leading industries
• Skill-building opportunities in teamwork, communication, leadership, and problem-solving
• Career exposure to in-demand occupations that support our region’s economic growth
By joining forces, Hillsborough and Pinellas are expanding access, strengthening employer partnerships, and building a powerful workforce pipeline for the future. Employers from both counties are invited to participate and help shape the next generation of talent.
“The unification of our workforce development services has given us a historic opportunity to transform how we support young people in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties,” said Keidrian Kunkel, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas CEO. “This summer, our Summer Jobs Initiative will be focused on ensuring that these young people can regain access to purposeful work experiences that build skills, confidence, and pathways to long-term success. By bringing together businesses, educators, and community leaders, we can create a future where no young adult is left behind. We are committed to making this vision a reality."
"The Opportunity Youth Workforce Summit was a crucial first step in bringing together business, education, and community leaders to tackle the challenges facing disengaged young people in Tampa Bay. Now, we’re building on that momentum, ensuring that more young people in Hillsborough and Pinellas have access to meaningful employment opportunities. By leveraging our combined resources and strong partnerships, we are not only creating summer jobs—we are laying the foundation for long-term career success and a stronger local economy," said board chair Barclay Harless.
Application for Youth may be accessed with the links below:
Summer Jobs Initiative – Hillsborough County Youth
Summer Jobs Initiative – Pinellas County Youth
Employer applications are currently being accepted via the links below:
TBSH 2025 Employer Application
Summer P.A.Y.S. Employer Application Summer P.A.Y.S. Employer Application
For more information, visit the Summer Youth Employment Programs Website.
