CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Offers Job Placement, Training Services For Hillsborough Residents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications are open through CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas for the Adult & Dislocated Worker Program for Hillsborough County job seekers, a federally funded initiative to help local residents find meaningful employment and advance their careers.
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Adult & Dislocated Worker Program is designed to address the unique needs of job seekers, whether they are individuals who have lost their jobs due to layoffs, downsizing, or business closures, or those seeking new skills to advance in today's competitive job market. The program provides job placement, training, and career services to adults and dislocated workers impacted by economic or workforce shifts, including those impacted by business closures resulting from the recent hurricanes.
“We are committed to equipping our job seekers with the resources and support they need to thrive in today’s job market,” said April Torregiante, Vice President of Program Services, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas. “Whether you’re looking for a new career path or need additional training to advance in your field, our Adult & Dislocated Worker Program can help open the door to new opportunities.”
Services offered through the program include:
• Tuition assistance
• Individualized career support
• Job search assistance
• On-the-Job training
• Apprenticeships
Applicants must reside in Hillsborough County, be eligible for participation in the WIOA Program and must also be residents of Hillsborough County. Please review eligibility requirements and contact Kiani Bowman, WIOA Program Manager, at bowmank@careersourcehp.com for more information.
Hillsborough County residents can apply here.
About CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas
Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).
Brian Burns
About CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas
Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).
Brian Burns
