This #GivingTuesday: Celebrate and Support Oregon’s Long-Term Recovery Groups

This #GivingTuesday, we pause to recognize and express our gratitude for the incredible work of long-term recovery groups (LTRGs) across Oregon. These dedicated teams are the backbone of our communities’ resilience, helping them recover and rebuild after disasters like wildfires, floods, and more.

Long-term recovery groups are made up of dedicated representatives from faith-based organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, businesses, and community organizations. Together, they ensure that individuals and families impacted by disasters receive the help they need—whether it’s rebuilding homes, replacing essential documents, navigating assistance programs, or securing food and clothing.

Their work is a lifeline for many, offering hope and tangible support when it’s needed most.

Take the Klamath Lake LTRG, for example, which has countless success stories showcasing the profound impact of their work. Their efforts are beautifully highlighted in an 18-minute YouTube video that captures their mission and achievements.

This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to support these local heroes in multiple ways. Monetary donations to local recovery groups ensure your contributions directly impact those who need it most in your community.

Additionally, many LTRGs offer online forms on their websites for individuals interested in volunteering. By giving your time, you can make a tangible difference in rebuilding lives and strengthening your community.

Learn more about these groups and how you can contribute to their vital work by visiting: ORVOAD: Long-Term Recovery Groups.

Every donation and every volunteer effort count. Join us in helping Oregonians rebuild, recover and thrive. Thank you for your generosity this Giving Tuesday.