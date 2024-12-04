Katia Da Silva Almeida

Exergen Corporation Names Katia Da Silva Almeida Jovino as New Sales Representative for Brazil

Katia's ability to build relationships and execute strategies will be instrumental in expanding our market share and supporting healthcare professionals with our medical thermometry.” — Dr. Francesco Pompei, CEO of Exergen Corporation

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WATERTOWN, Mass. – December 4, 2024 – Exergen Corporation, the leading manufacturer of infrared temperature measurement equipment for medical applications, is proud to announce the appointment of Katia Da Silva Almeida Jovino as Sales Representative for Brazil. In this role she will report directly to Benjamin Kalm and will work closely with Exergen’s distributor network to promote its innovative line of Temporal Artery Thermometers. She will be responsible for driving sales strategies and supporting marketing initiatives aimed at growing Exergen’s market share in Brazil.Katia Da Silva Almeida Jovino joins Exergen with over 16 years of experience in medical device sales, including hospital equipment, neurovascular products, and sterilization technologies. Most recently, Katia served as Senior Salesperson at Advanced Sterilization Products, a multinational company where she managed key accounts, including Rede D'Or, one of Brazil’s largest hospital networks."We are excited to welcome Katia to Exergen," said Dr. Francesco Pompei, CEO of Exergen Corporation. "Her proven ability to build relationships and execute successful strategies will be instrumental in expanding our market share and supporting healthcare professionals with our innovative medical thermometry solutions . Katia's leadership will play a key role in our continued success in Brazil and beyond, making a meaningful impact on patient care and helping to change the way the world takes temperatures.”Previously she held several roles at leading healthcare companies, including Stryker, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson Medical. At Stryker, she was a Therapy Development Specialist for the Neurovascular business unit, supporting sales teams and launching new products across Brazil’s southern and southeastern regions. At Medtronic, Katia drove a 16% compound annual growth rate in sales, a testament to her strategic approach and ability to grow market share.“The combination of Katia’s nursing and deep experience in sales, product development, and relationship management makes her an invaluable addition to Exergen. Her experience will be instrumental to helping us give medical professionals the medical thermometry they need to improve healthy outcomes for Brazil’s growing population of 216 million," says Benjamin Kalm, Exergen’s Commercial Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.Katia holds an MBA in Marketing from ESPM, a Master’s degree in Nephrology from the Federal University of São Paulo, and a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Universidade Nove de Julho. She is fluent in Portuguese, with intermediate proficiency in English and advanced Spanish, positioning her to effectively engage with a diverse customer base.About Exergen CorporationExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard - educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.EXERGEN P/N 850283, Rev 1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.