Exergen Receives CDSCO Approval for Full Line of Temporal Artery Thermometers in India

Exergen has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India for its entire line of Temporal Artery Thermometers.

We are excited to receive CDSCO approval, which allows us to bring our Temporal Artery Thermometers to India. This approval represents a step forward in our mission to enhance patient care globally.” — Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation.

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen Corporation, a leading innovator and the worlds largest manufacturer of clinically validated in infrared temperature measurement for medical and industrial applications, is proud to announce that it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India for its entire line of Temporal Artery Thermometers. This significant milestone enables Exergen to introduce its state-of-the-art thermometers to the Indian healthcare market.The CDSCO is the national regulatory authority in India, responsible for the approval and regulation of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Its rigorous approval process ensures that all medical devices meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and quality. Achieving CDSCO approval is a testament to the superior technology and reliability of Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers.With this approval, Exergen is now positioned to provide healthcare professionals in India with access to its highly advanced and non-invasive temperature measurement technology. Temporal Artery Thermometers are known for their accuracy, ease of use, and comfort, making them an essential tool for doctors and nurses in clinical settings.Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about this approval: "We see India as a growth market and have recently set up Exergen India Private Limited to serve the Indian customers through various channel partners. We are incredibly excited to receive CDSCO approval, which allows us to bring our innovative Temporal Artery Thermometers to India, the largest country in the world by population. This approval represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance patient care globally. We believe that our thermometers will greatly benefit healthcare providers in India, helping them to deliver even better care and improve health outcomes for their patients.”A number of Temporal Artery Thermometers are available from Exergen, which includes the TAT-5000S for hospital applications, the TAT-2000 for clinics and other healthcare settings, and the TAT-2000C for home use. For applications requiring connectivity, Exergen also offers the TAT-5000S Connected (for use with Vital Sign Monitors) and the TAT-2000 BT (which communicates via Bluetooth).About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard -educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.EXERGEN P/N 850256, Rev 1

