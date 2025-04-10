Naqi Logix Announces Formation of Technical Advisory Board to Support Commercialization and Innovation Strategy

Naqi Logix's Technical Advisory Board Naqi Logix Creating Technologies that Bridge People and Devices - Everyone's Superpower!

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, a pioneering neuro technology company known for its non-invasive neural earbud, today announced the formation of its Technical Advisory Board, a distinguished panel of experts assembled to help guide the company through its next phase of technical development, scaling, and commercialization.

The Technical Advisory Board brings together renowned professionals across neuroscience, biomedical engineering, embedded systems, AI, and product innovation. As Naqi prepares to bring its breakthrough human-machine interface technology to market, these experts will provide critical guidance on product architecture, system integration, clinical strategy, and go-to-market readiness.

“The launch of our Technical Advisory Board marks a strategic milestone as we advance from prototype to commercialization,” said Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix. “Each of these individuals brings a depth of knowledge and leadership in their domain that will strengthen our innovation roadmap, operational strategy, and partner collaborations.”

Members of Naqi’s inaugural Technical Advisory Board include:

Dr. Sushmee Badhulika, Professor of Electrical Engineering at IIT Hyderabad, is an internationally recognized expert in wearable electronics, flexible sensors, and nanotechnology. She holds 270+ publications, 12 patents, and serves on editorial boards of leading journals including IOP, Springer, and Elsevier.

Dr. Nathan Zasler, MD, is a globally respected clinician and thought leader in neuro rehabilitation. He serves as Medical Director of Concussion Care Centre of Virginia and Tree of Life, and is a prolific author and editor with over 200 peer-reviewed articles and 60 book chapters focused on brain injury medicine.

Dr. Mario Palumbo, Systems Engineering Manager at ASUS Tech USA and former senior engineering leader at Intel, brings over two decades of experience in AR, wearables, embedded systems, and signal processing. He holds a PhD in physics from Purdue University.

Tony Kau, a veteran in AI hardware, edge computing, and global product strategy, has held senior roles at Intel, Micron, Samsung, and TE Connectivity. His leadership in data center and AI platforms brings valuable insight as Naqi expands across enterprise and consumer applications.

Chris Passier, an executive with over 35 years in product development across telecom, wireless protocols, and embedded systems, has held leadership roles at Nortel, Ericsson, Dell, and multiple startups. He holds multiple patents in optical and low-power technologies.

Aly Sidi, CTO of tinyCo and former leader at RailVision, Samsung, and Generac, is an expert in distributed systems, infrastructure architecture, and scalable software platforms. His background in AI-powered platforms and clean tech aligns with Naqi’s mission of building universally accessible interfaces.

"By leveraging the collective strength of this board, we accelerate the journey from vision to reality," said Sandeep Arya, Chief Business Officer of Naqi Logix. This combined expertise will help shape the way Naqi’s neural interface is adopted in healthcare, accessibility, consumer electronics, and beyond. As Naqi Logix continues to advance toward commercialization, the Technical Advisory Board will work closely with leadership to validate systems architecture, inform clinical pathways, and support strategic technical partnerships.

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is a leading neuro tech company dedicated to creating technologies that bridge people and devices. With a portfolio of innovative neural wearables, Naqi provides intuitive, hands-free, and voice-free solutions for controlling devices, opening new avenues for interaction in gaming, accessibility, healthcare, and more. www.naqilogix.com.

For media inquiries or technical interviews: contact: outreach@NaqiLogix.com

For business and investor information: info@NaqiLogix.com

