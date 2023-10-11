Former Senior Managing Director and Chief Venture Investment Officer Matt Hermann Joins Zemplee's Advisory Board

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zemplee, a healthcare AI startup that’s leading the charge in reinventing senior care, is honored to announce the appointment of Matthew Hermann to its distinguished advisory board. With an extensive background encompassing nearly three decades in finance, venture capital and healthcare, Matt Hermann brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will significantly increase Zemplee’s growth and influence in the senior care and aging technology space.

In his new role, Matt Hermann will collaborate closely with Zemplee’s executive team to provide strategic guidance and insights aimed at furthering Zemplee’s goal of providing leading edge solutions to senior health, wellbeing and safety.

“The Zemplee team has done a stellar job of building a world-class and valuable solution for the senior care industry. They have assembled a highly capable and mission-driven team with experience in myriad disciplines. I’m excited and honored to participate in such an important venture.”, said Matt Hermann, former Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Ascension Ventures.

“Matt’s extensive experience, having served in key leadership roles at prestigious organizations in the healthcare industry will be instrumental, as Zemplee strategically expands its solutions and offerings to senior health care,” said Aparna Pujar, Founder and CEO of Zemplee.

About Zemplee

Zemplee is a technology platform that utilizes Attentive AI and passive sensors to help the elderly age in place gracefully, with round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities for caregivers that improves quality of life and reduces hospitalizations without compromising privacy. Co-founders Aparna Pujar and Gary Fowler combined decades of experience in Silicon Valley hi-tech companies and clinical care to develop the artificial intelligence applications and unobtrusive sensors that power Zemplee’s innovative remote elderly care system.

